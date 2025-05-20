White House says Trump is reviewing IVF policy recommendations promised in executive order

''As a fertility doctor who's been practicing for the last 13 years, I don't think I've ever had this level of excitement for what the government is going to do," he said. "For the first time in my career, IVF is a priority at the highest levels of the government. It signals to patients that finally our advocacy is being heard. Both sides of the aisle are recognizing the problem we have in this country with access to IVF care.''