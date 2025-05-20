White House says Trump is reviewing IVF policy recommendations promised in executive order

CHICAGO — Days after a bombing outside a Southern California fertility clinic, a White House official confirmed Tuesday that the Trump administration is reviewing a list of recommendations to expand access to in vitro fertilization.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order in February asking for ways to protect access and ''aggressively'' lower ''out-of-pocket and health plan costs for IVF treatment.'' White House spokesperson Kush Desai said the White House Domestic Policy Council wrote the list of recommendations over the last 90 days.
''This is a key priority for President Trump, and the Domestic Policy Council has completed its recommendations,'' Desai said in a statement to The Associated Press.
Desai did not offer additional details about when the recommendations or a plan would be released or give details about the contents of the report.
The report was sent to the president days after an explosion damaged part of a fertility clinic in Palm Springs. The FBI believes a 25-year-old man was responsible for the blast, and authorities said his writings suggest he held anti-natalist views that include a belief that it's morally wrong for people to bring children into the world. Investigators have called the attack an act of terrorism.
The explosion brought renewed attention to the common fertility treatment IVF after it became a major political talking point during the 2024 U.S. presidential race.
Dr. Brian Levine, a New York City reproductive endocrinologist and IVF specialist, said he expects the White House report will contain recommendations for the states and also hopes it calls for expanding IVF coverage for members of the military and federal government employees.
''As a fertility doctor who's been practicing for the last 13 years, I don't think I've ever had this level of excitement for what the government is going to do," he said. "For the first time in my career, IVF is a priority at the highest levels of the government. It signals to patients that finally our advocacy is being heard. Both sides of the aisle are recognizing the problem we have in this country with access to IVF care.''