White House says judges balking at Trump's actions are provoking a 'constitutional crisis'

The White House said Wednesday that court rulings going against the Trump administration are coming from ''judicial activists'' on the bench whose decisions amount to a "constitutional crisis.''

By The Associated Press

February 12, 2025 at 6:38PM
President Donald Trump rests his arms on an executive order as he speaks with reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/The Associated Press)

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt made the comments as she pushed back against critics of Republican President Donald Trump’s expansive actions.

‘‘We believe these judges are acting as judicial activists rather than honest arbiters of the law," Leavitt said.

