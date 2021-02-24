WASHINGTON – Days after President Joe Biden took office, the Bureau of Land Management put a scenic landscape of a winding river at the top of its website, which during the previous administration had featured a photograph of a huge wall of coal.

At the Department of Homeland Security, the phrase "illegal alien" is being replaced with "noncitizen." The Interior Department now makes sure that mentions of its stakeholders include "Tribal" people (with a capital "T," as preferred by Native Americans, it said). The most unpopular two words in the Trump lexicon — "climate change" — are once again appearing on government websites and in documents; officials at the Environmental Protection Agency have even begun using the hashtag #climate­crisis on Twitter.

And across the government, LGBTQ references are popping up everywhere. Visitors to the White House website are now asked whether they want to provide their pronouns when they fill out a contact form: she/her, he/him or they/them.

It is all part of an effort by the Biden administration to rebrand the government after four years of former President Donald Trump, in part by stripping away the language and imagery that represented his anti-immigration, anti-science and anti-gay rights policies and replacing them with words and pictures that are more inclusive and better match the current president's sensibilities.

"Biden is trying to reclaim the vision of America that was there during the Obama administration, a vision that was much more diverse, much more religiously tolerant, much more tolerant of different kinds of gender dispositions and gender presentations," said Norma Mendoza-Denton, a professor of anthropology at UCLA and an author of "Language in the Trump Era: Scandals and Emergencies."

Mendoza-Denton said Trump sought to "remake reality through language" during a tumultuous tenure. As she writes in her book, the former president "changed some of the deepest expectations about presidential language, not just when it comes to style, but also the relationship between words and reality."

Now officials in Biden's administration are using Trump's own tactics to adjust reality again, this time by erasing the words his predecessor used and by explicitly returning to ones that had been banished.

"The president has been clear to all of us: Words matter, tone matters and civility matters," said Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary. "And bringing the country together, getting back our seat at the global table means turning the page from the actions but also the divisive and far too often xenophobic language of the last administration."

Some shift in the language used by government agencies is not uncommon when a new administration arrives in Washington. In addition to their symbolic power, the revisions can help usher in new policies. Allowing the phrase "climate change" gives a green light to government scientists, while banning the use of "illegal alien" can alter the real-life engagements between immigrants and border agents.

But rarely has the contrast been quite so stark as it is between Biden and Trump. The rhetorical overhaul is underway in all corners of the government as executive orders are drafted, news releases are modified, scores of federal forms are tweaked, and online portals are revamped.

Stephen Miller, who pursued similar changes at the beginning of the Trump administration as a top policy adviser, said the embrace of what he called politically correct language by officials in Biden's government reflected the importance of framing important issues for the public.

In addition to the changes on websites, he noted that Biden's executive orders had been filled with words and phrases that would never have come from Trump's mouth, including "equity," "environmental justice," "pathway to citizenship," "pro-choice" and "undocumented immigrant."

"The struggle over the lexicon is actually the central struggle," said Miller, who wrote many of Trump's speeches and was the architect of his assault on the immigration system. "Equity is meant to harken to this idea that America is a nation that believes in everybody having this fundamental dignity of treatment. But the other side would say, 'What you call equity, I call discrimination.' "

Trump administration officials like Miller sought to engineer similar shifts in language when they were in office. Miller fought in 2017 for the use of the phrase "radical Islamic terrorism" during that year's presidential address to Congress, arguing that it conveyed a seriousness of purpose by Trump in fighting terrorism. Critics said that using the phrase falsely suggested that all Muslims are terrorists.

For the Biden administration, the vocabulary shift was immediate.

Hours after taking office, officials responsible for updating WhiteHouse.gov removed pages highlighting Trump's 1776 Commission, which likened progressivism to fascism and attacked liberals who charge that the founding of the United States was tainted by slavery.

At the same time, the president's aides restored the Spanish-language version of the website, which had been taken down by Trump's digital team, and hired sign language interpreters for the livestream of the press secretary's daily briefing. References to presidents as "he" were changed to "they" on some parts of the site.

Biden administration officials say the effort to modify the language used by government officials recognizes the powerful messages that certain words and phrases send.

The term "alien" is written into immigration statutes and has been widely used in government for decades to describe foreigners, even showing up in memos from Obama-era officials. But it has increasingly been at the center of an ideological tug of war about whether it unfairly stigmatizes immigrants and whether those in the United States without authorization should be called "undocumented" rather than "illegal."

Three years ago, Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered officials in his department to use the term "illegal alien" in all communications when describing someone who did not come to the United States through legal means.

In his legislative proposal for a far-reaching immigration overhaul, Biden would strip the word "alien" from the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act and substitute it with "noncitizen."

"It's kind of Orwellian — that's what it is, really," said Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, which favors limits on immigration. "The war against the word 'alien' is a continuation of this effort to destigmatize illegal immigration that started in the mid-1970s."