– The Trump administration is racing to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus inside the White House as some senior officials believe that the disease is already spreading rapidly through the warren of cramped offices that make up the three floors of the West Wing.

Vice President Mike Pence was self-isolating Sunday, joining three of the nation's top scientists in taking protective steps after possible exposure.

Those three officials who are leading the government's coronavirus response have begun two weeks of self-quarantine after two members of the White House staff — one of President Donald Trump's personal valets and Katie Miller, the spokeswoman for Pence — tested ­positive. But others who came into contact with Miller and the valet are continuing to report to work at the White House.

An administration official said Pence was voluntarily keeping his distance from other people, in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Associated Press reported. He has repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19 since his exposure but is following the advice of medical officials.

"It is scary to go to work," Kevin Hassett, a top economic adviser to the president, said on CBS' "Face the Nation" program Sunday. Hassett said he wore a mask at times at the White House but conceded that "I think that I'd be a lot safer if I was sitting at home than I would be going to the West Wing."

He added, "It's a small, crowded place. It's, you know, it's a little bit risky. But you have to do it because you have to serve your country."

The discovery of the two infected employees has prompted the White House to ramp up its procedures to combat the coronavirus, asking more staff members to work from home, increasing usage of masks and more rigorously screening people who enter the complex.

It is not clear how many other White House officials Miller or the valet might have come into contact with in recent days, but many members of the West Wing staff who were most likely in meetings with Miller before she tested positive are still coming to work, according to senior administration officials.

The concern about a virus outbreak at the White House — and the swift testing and contact tracing being done to contain it — underscores the broader challenge for Americans as Trump urges them to begin returning to their workplaces despite warnings from public health officials that the virus continues to ravage communities across the country.

Trump continues to reject CDC guidance to wear a mask when meeting with groups of people. But a senior administration official said the president was spooked that his valet, who is among those who serve him food, had not been wearing a mask. And he was annoyed to learn that Miller tested positive and has been irritated with people who get too close to him, the official said.

Two senior administration officials said there were no plans to keep Trump and Pence apart because of a concern that they both could be incapacitated by COVID-19.

Concern about the spread of the virus in the White House has temporarily sidelined three of the most high-profile members of the coronavirus task force — Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Redfield and Hahn announced over the weekend that they would self-quarantine for two weeks after coming in contact with an infected member of the president's staff. Both attended a meeting in the Situation Room last week where Miller was present, and they said they would continue to participate in the response effort from home. Fauci said he, too, had begun a "modified quarantine" after what he called a "low-risk" contact with an infected staff member.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said that all three doctors would participate Tuesday by video conference in a hearing on the virus response and efforts to reopen the economy.

Miller, who was a fixture at the White House during the weeks when the task force was holding daily briefings, received her positive diagnosis Friday but had been negative on previous tests as recently as the day before. It is unclear whether the earlier results might have been in error.

Like other members of the White House staff, Miller did not regularly wear a mask while at work. On Thursday, just hours after receiving a negative diagnosis, she was seen on TV talking without a mask within a few feet of several reporters, all of whom were wearing one.

Stephen Miller, one of Trump's closest advisers and Miller's husband, is also not expected to come into the White House for the foreseeable future, according to people familiar with his plans. He tested negative for the virus Friday after his wife's positive diagnosis earlier in the day.