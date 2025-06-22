White House photos show rare look inside the Situation Room as Trump authorizes strikes in Iran

The photos from Saturday portrayed Trump with senior members of his team, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio — doubling as Trump's national security adviser — White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. They are gathered around a large wooden table in the main conference room of the Situation Room, known as the ''JFK Room" — named for the president who was in office when the Situation Room was established.