White House keeps world guessing as clock ticks down to Trump's new tariffs

Advisers have tried with some success to tamp down a days-long stock selloff by talking up tariffs as a starting point for negotiations, which could mollify Wall Street and jittery Republicans in Congress. The S&P 500 stock index opened up 3.4% on Tuesday. But the president continues to insist that he can raise hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue with his new taxes on foreign imports, and he's shown no willingness to back down from an agenda that he's advocated for decades, even before entering politics.