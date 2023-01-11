BETHESDA, Md. — White House: Cancerous lesions removed from above Jill Biden's right eye, chest; lesion on left eyelid being examined.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business Patient care advocates ask about plans for abortion, LGBTQ care with Sanford-Fairview merger
More from Star Tribune
Business Patient care advocates ask about plans for abortion, LGBTQ care with Sanford-Fairview merger
More from Star Tribune
Business Patient care advocates ask about plans for abortion, LGBTQ care with Sanford-Fairview merger
More from Star Tribune
Business Patient care advocates ask about plans for abortion, LGBTQ care with Sanford-Fairview merger
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune