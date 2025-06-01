White hits 3 of Arizona's program-record 8 HRs in 14-4 win over Utah Valley

Arizona (41-18) can clinch a berth in the super regionals with a win Sunday against the winner of an elimination game between Utah Valley, which beat host and No. 12 national seed Oregon 6-5 on Friday and No. 3 seed Cal Poly — which eliminated the Ducks with a 10-8 win earlier Saturday. Both the Wolverines and the Mustangs would have to beat the Arizona twice to win the double-elimination regional.