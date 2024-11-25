Wires

White Florida woman is sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting a Black neighbor amid a lengthy dispute

White Florida woman is sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting a Black neighbor amid a lengthy dispute.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 25, 2024 at 9:58PM

OCALA, Fla. — White Florida woman is sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting a Black neighbor amid a lengthy dispute.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Walmart becomes the latest - and biggest - company to pull back back on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives

Walmart becomes the latest - and biggest - company to pull back back on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Wires

White Florida woman is sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting a Black neighbor amid a lengthy dispute

Wires

Judge grants request from prosecutors to dismiss election interference case against President-elect Donald Trump