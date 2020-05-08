THE Traveler Kay V. Christianson of Minneapolis.

A white chapel, perched on a cliff, stands out against the stormy sky at Armação de Pêra, a town in the southern Portugal region of Algarve. Christianson and her husband had taken a seven-mile hike along the coast there when they happened upon this view with "a breathtakingly beautiful contrast with the sky, the chapel and the coast," she wrote in an e-mail. "It had been a beautiful, sunny day, with absolutely awesome views of this coastline. As the weather began to turn we continued on, not wanting to miss a single view. It turned out the storm provided my best photograph of the day," noted Christianson, who used a Canon Powershot SX50 HS camera to make the picture. "Portugal is a wonderful country. The people are so friendly, the landscapes so varied, the seafood exceptional and the price is right," she added.

