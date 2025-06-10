Whistleblower's death casts pall on Southern Baptist meeting and stalled sex abuse reforms

DALLAS — More than 10,000 church representatives are gathered in Dallas for the annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention, which began Tuesday morning with praise sessions and optimistic reports about growing numbers of baptisms.
But casting a pall over the gathering is the recent death of one of the most high-profile whistleblowers in the Southern Baptists' scandal of sexual abuse.
Jennifer Lyell, a onetime denominational publishing executive who went public in 2019 with allegations that she had been sexually abused by a seminary professor while a student, died Saturday at 47. She ''suffered catastrophic strokes," a friend and fellow advocate, Rachael Denhollander, posted Sunday on X.
Friends reported that the backlash Lyell received after going public with her report took a devastating toll on her.
Several abuse survivors and advocates for reform, who previously had a prominent presence in recent SBC meetings, are skipping this year's gathering, citing lack of progress by the convention.
Two people sought to fill that void, standing vigil outside of the meeting at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas as attendees walked by. The pair held up signs with photos of Lyell and of Gareld Duane Rollins, who died earlier this spring and who was among those who accused longtime SBC power broker Paul Pressler of sexual abuse.
''It's not a healthy thing for them (survivors) to be here,'' said Johnna Harris, host of a podcast on abuse in evangelical ministries. ''I felt like it was important for someone to show up. I want people to know there are people who care.''
Past attempts at reforms in the SBC