While Trump overhauls FEMA, Mississippi tornado survivors await assistance

TYLERTOWN, Miss. — More than two months after a tornado destroyed his home, Brian Lowery still looks through the rubble, hoping to find a tie clip his mother gave him, made from the center stone of her wedding band.
''I still have hope,'' Lowery said.
Lowery considers himself lucky. He, his wife and 13-year-old son made it to safety before the tornado ripped apart their trailer home of 15 years. Despite his positive outlook, Lowery admits he's frustrated; Mississippi's request for federal aid is still pending before the Federal Emergency Management Agency, meaning badly needed assistance has not yet made it to his hard-hit community of Tylertown.
''I don't know what you got to do or what you got to have to be able to be declared for a federal disaster area because this is pretty bad,'' Lowery said. ''We can't help you because, whatever, we're waiting on a letter; we're waiting on somebody to sign his name. You know, all that. I'm just over it.''
Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves asked the Trump administration for a major disaster declaration on April 1 after 18 tornadoes tore through the state on March 14 and 15, leaving seven people dead and hundreds of homes destroyed or damaged.
The declaration would allow the state to access a wide range of FEMA resources, including financial aid for individuals and for government agencies still removing debris and repairing infrastructure.
''We don't have a declaration yet. People are still hurting,'' said Royce McKee, emergency management director for Walthall County, which includes Tylertown.
Mississippi's request comes at a time of upheaval for FEMA. The agency's acting administrator, Cameron Hamilton, was recently ousted after he publicly disagreed with proposals to dismantle FEMA, an idea President Donald Trump has floated in calling the agency ''very bureaucratic'' and ''very slow.''