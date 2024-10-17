While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics

''It won't be an easy situation necessarily to navigate,'' said Stan Van Gundy, the longtime NBA coach and current commentator. ''There will be a lot of external noise about Bronny. If he doesn't play, people are going to want him to play with LeBron. If he's playing, people are going to say he doesn't deserve to be playing. ... But I think the focus should be that this is something to be celebrated. This is a phenomenal thing that we're not going to see much."