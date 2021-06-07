Intro: Host Michael Rand laments a microcosm of 2021 game for Twins slugger Miguel Sano, who struck out four times in an 8-5 loss to the White Sox on Thursday. All four of those whiffs came with men on base, and he stranded a total of nine runners in another game that shows he just can't be trusted in this lineup going forward.

3:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins from Chicago, where he wrote columns from the Twins' disappointing sweep at the hands of the White Sox. Minnesota is now 14.5 games back in the AL Central race and 13 games back of a wild card spot. With the All-Star break approaching and the trade deadline looming, Twins players seem to be increasingly struck with the realization that this isn't their year. That leads to a natural question that Neal tries to answer: Which players might get traded (and how soon might those trades happen)?

25:00: It wouldn't be right if Rand didn't mention that Friday is the deadline for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to opt out of the season if he wants to.

27:00: A good question from a listener leads to a rabbit hole of WNBA salary cap logistics.

