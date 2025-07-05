Which strength training method is best for you? Experts break down the options

When it comes to weight-resistance exercise, you can choose free weights such as dumbbells or barbells. Or weight machines, which are often driven by cables or levers. You can use resistance bands or tubes to build strength. Or try pushups and pullups — old standbys that create muscle overload by using your own body weight.
These four basic options for strength training present fitness possibilities for young or old or beginners. And they offer flexibility for use in the gym, your home or in a hotel room during travel.
You'll probably wind up using a combination of the four, and they all have their pros and cons. They are appropriate for all ages and can be augmented with aerobic exercises like walking or running — or even climbing stairs.
Let's let Dr. Rafael Escamilla, a biomechanist and physical therapist at Sacramento State University in California, and Dr. Michael Stone, a sports scientist at East Tennessee State University, walk us through the possibilities and their pluses and minuses, depending on your age, your motivation and your goals.
Both are internationally recognized experts, college professors and former competitive weightlifters who still work out almost daily. Both suggest a medical check if you're just starting out and the guidance of a trainer at the beginning. Most suggest strength training two or three times per week.
Dumbbells and barbells
We're talking primarily about dumbbells, barbells, kettlebells and medicine balls.
''If you're relatively healthy, free weights are the way to go,'' Stone told The Associated Press. ''They have more carryover to daily life — to lifting things. It transfers better. In daily life you pick up your grandchildren, pick up the groceries.''