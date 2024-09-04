Which cousin SUV is better? Edmunds compares the 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe and 2025 Kia Sorento

While the Santa Fe makes more power out of the box, the Kia Sorento offers something the Hyundai doesn't: a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Both models offer hybrid engines that can get up to an EPA-estimated 36 mpg combined. But the Sorento takes it a step further with its available plug-in version. This rechargeable Sorento can go about 32 miles solely on electricity before it switches over to being a regular hybrid. Here, it still gets an estimated 34 mpg.