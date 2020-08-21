Late risers tend to move far less throughout the day than early birds, said a new study of how our innate body clocks may be linked to our physical activity habits. The study suggests that knowing our chronotype might be important for our health.

We know that each of us contains a master internal body clock, located in our brains, that tracks and absorbs outside clues, such as ambient light, to determine what time it is and how our bodies should react. This master clock directs the release of hormones, such as melatonin, and other chemicals that affect sleep, wakefulness, hunger and other physiological systems.

Responding in part to these biochemical signals, as well as our genetic inclinations and other factors, we each develop a chronotype, which is our overall biological response to the daily passage of time.

Someone with a morning chronotype will naturally wake early; feel most alert and probably hungry in the morning; and be ready for bed before Stephen Colbert comes on. Day types tend to wake a bit later and experience peak alertness a few hours deeper into the day. And evening types rise as late as possible and remain wakeful well past dark.

In past studies, people identified as evening types were more likely to develop heart disease, obesity, diabetes and other metabolic conditions than people with other chronotypes. But these past studies depended almost exclusively on people’s recollections of how active they had been.

So, for the new study, published in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports, researchers at the University of Oulu in Finland studied 6,000 people who had been part of an ongoing study of the health of almost every child born in Oulu in 1966. The volunteers visited the university for an in-person exam and were given an activity tracker for two weeks. Then the scientists compared how people moved with how their internal clocks chimed.

And they found that the morning types and many of the day types moved more than the evening types. Little of this extra activity seemed to be formal exercise, but it added up. For morning men, the difference amounted to about 30 minutes more of walking each day, and for women, about 20 minutes more than among night owls.