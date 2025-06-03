Whether ratings are good or not, Thunder-Pacers could be a series true basketball fans enjoy

OKLAHOMA CITY — It's No. 25 Indiana vs. No. 47 Oklahoma City in the NBA Finals.
That's not their seeding. That's their media market ranking. To some, that might matter. To others, it probably won't — and probably shouldn't — matter whatsoever.
A title matchup that starts Thursday night between the Pacers and Thunder — two young, fun teams that score a ton and are led by marketable stars in reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Oklahoma City and Olympic gold medalist Tyrese Haliburton for Indiana — is the type of series that real basketball fans clamor for. It has everything: star power, good coaching, All-Stars on both sides. And it adds to the NBA's recent run of parity.
That's the good news. Here's the inevitable other side: The ratings, especially at the start of the series, probably aren't going to be good because the home markets are so small. Those who like the NBA won't be dissuaded by that. Those who don't like the NBA will tout it as great failure.
''I think this finals is a great representation with the two teams that are in it," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. "You know, they're teams that play good, exciting styles of basketball. Players that have great individual stories, teams that have a great story collectively. And we're proud to be a part of that.''
People are watching; they just may not be watching on television. The social media tracking site Videocites says NBA content is getting consumed at a 64% higher clip than last season — 32 billion views and counting so far in these playoffs. Gilgeous-Alexander is the most viewed player, Haliburton is No. 3 and playoff clips of those two have about 1.5 billion views between them to this point.
That's billion, with a B. And speaking of that, there are 76 billion reasons the NBA won't be bothered by whatever the ratings are over the next couple of weeks.
The new media rights deals — an 11-year, $76 billion pact between the NBA and broadcast partners Disney (ABC/ESPN), Peacock (NBC) and Amazon (Prime Video) that kicks in at the start of next season — show that clearly somebody is watching NBA games or consuming NBA content. The days of straight relying on Nielsen ratings seem to be long gone, with more and more people ditching cable for streaming and more and more young fans just watching everything on their phones and often in condensed versions.