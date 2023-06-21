A traveler attempted to declare more than 80 pounds of beef biltong last week at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport before federal border officials seized the cache.

The traveler claimed the meat — a sliced, dried and cured delicacy native to South Africa, where the traveler originated — cost him more than $2,000 and asked authorities not to take away the beef, per a release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection field office in Chicago.

"Our nation's food supply is constantly at risk to diseases not known to occur in the United States," said Augustine Moore, Area Port Director, Minneapolis, in a statement. "This interception highlights the vigilance and dedication that our CBP Agriculture Specialists demonstrate daily."

Customs officials said they work to alert the traveling public about strictures on carrying foreign meat into the U.S. out of precaution around animal diseases, including Foot and Mouth.

The man arrived on June 14 and asked to declare his 83 pounds red meat. After officials X-rayed five of his bags, they discovered what the agency called "organmic anomalies."

After seizing the meat, CBP said it destroyed the product via steam sterilization.