Fireworks return in Minneapolis this year, with the "Red White & Boom" show over the Mississippi River. And the St. Paul Saints continue their post-game food truck rally and fireworks show over CHS Field. But those aren't the only pyrotechnic shows in town. If you want to "ooh" and "ahh" over fireworks early and often, Ham Lake, Bloomington and other cities will host their fireworks displays before the 4th and Delano is waiting for the smoke to clear for its weekend fireworks. So pick a day, pick a spot and enjoy the sparkle spectacle. All fireworks begin at dusk.

June 29

Ham Lake: The one-day "Freedom Festival" has a flag-raising ceremony, business expo, artisan craft market and kids' activities. (3 p.m. Ham Lake Lions Park, 1220 157th Av. NE. hamlakeareacc.org)

Roseville: Party in the Park with inflatables, petting zoo and music. (3 p.m., Central Park, 2540 N. Lexington Av. cityofroseville.com)

July 3

Bloomington: "Summer Fete" features live music and a family fun zone plus food and beverage vendors. (5-10:30 p.m., Normandale Lake Park, 8401 Chalet Road. bloomingtonmn.gov)

Shakopee: Family day activities with pony rides, crafts and face painting. Along with live racing, special July 4th activities and live music. (4 p.m. $8-$13. Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Road. canterburypark.com)

St. Paul: Monster food truck rally and fireworks following the St. Paul Saints game vs. the Gwinnett Stripers. (6:07 p.m. CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway St. milb.com)

July 4

Apple Valley: "Freedom Days" wraps up with a fun run, carnival and pre-fireworks party. (8 a.m. Johnny Cake Ridge Park East, 5800 140th St. W. avfreedomdays.com)

Blaine: No frills, just fireworks. (National Sports Center, 1750 105th Av. NE. blainemn.gov)

Chanhassen: Daytime activities include classic car show, Taste of Chanhassen, midway and carnival rides, sand sculpture contest, bingo and more. (7 a.m.-10 p.m. Lake Ann Park, 1456 W. 78th St. chanhassenmn.gov)

Coon Rapids: This three-day celebration ends with a Firecracker 5K, Kids Sparkler Dash, carnival, firefighter bingo and music by the Rockin' Hollywoods. (8 a.m. Boulevard Plaza, 11002 Crooked Lake Blvd. coonrapidsmn.gov)

Eagan: A parade, kids' dance, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon car show, carnival and live music bring an end to Funfest. (10 a.m. 1501 Central Park. eaganfunfest.org)

Eden Prairie: Annie Mack, Maiden Dixie and Free and Easy perform on the mainstage. Guests can check out local food trucks. (3 p.m. Round Lake Park, 16691 Valley View Road. edenprairie.org)

Excelsior: A firecracker run, kids' bike parade, petting zoo and music. (7:30 a.m. Commons Park, 135 Lake St. excelsiorlakeminnetonkachamber.com)

Forest Lake: Staking their reputation on being "Fourth of July Capital of the Upper Midwest," the Independence Day festival celebrates 100 years with a parade, carnival and music. (10 a.m. American Legion Post 225, 355 W. Broadway. post225.com )

Lakeville: The city's summer festival wraps up with family entertainment before the night sky lights up. (6 p.m. Century Middle School, 18610 Ipava Av. panoprog.org)

Maplewood: "Light It Up Maplewood" hosts food trucks, music and inflatables. (4 p.m. Hazelwood Park, 1663 County Road C. maplewoodmn.gov)

Minneapolis: "Red, White and Boom" returns for the first time since 2019 with live music, and food trucks. (6 p.m. Water Works and Stone Arch Bridge parking lot along the Mississippi downtown. minneapolisparks.org)

Mystic Lake: "The Rock and Rockets" event has live music by Sister Hazel and Fastball along with local food trucks. (5-10:30 p.m. 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd. mysticlake.com)

Prior Lake: The day begins with a boat parade. Fireworks will be launched from Lakefront Park. (1 p.m. 5000 Kop Pkwy. priorlakeassociation.org)

Richfield: The celebration is back after a hiatus with a family bazaar, bounce houses and DJ. (2-10:30 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park, 6335 Portland Av. richfield4th.com)

Shakopee: Valleyfair presents a "Star-Spangled Night" with a fireworks display synchronized to music. (10 a.m. $39.99. 1 Valleyfair Drive. valleyfair.com)

St. Louis Park: DJ Bob is on the turntables to get the crowd moving before the show. (7 p.m. Aquila Park, 3110 Xylon Av. S. discoverstlouispark.com)

St. Paul: Monster food truck rally and fireworks following the St. Paul Saints game vs. the Gwinnett Stripers. (7:07 p.m. CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway St. milb.com)

Waconia: Fireworks hosted by the Waconia Chamber of Commerce. (Lake Waconia Regional Park, 8170 Paradise Lane. destinationwaconia.org)

White Bear Lake: "Manitou Days" ends with a boat parade, music and flyover. (Noon-10:30 p.m. West Park and Memorial Beach, 4958 Lake Av. N. manitoudays.com)

Woodbury: Children can burn energy in the kids' zone while adults listen to music. (5:30 p.m. M Health Fairview Sports Center, 4125 Radio Drive. woodburymn.gov)

July 5

St. Paul: Fireworks at dusk following the game. (7:07 CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway St. milb.com)

July 6

Delano: The city's Independence Day celebration ends with a car show, bean bag tournament and fireworks. (7-11 p.m. 650 N. River St. delano4th.com)