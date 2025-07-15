Where to stream some of this year's top Emmy-nominated shows and how long it will take to watch them

Now that the Primetime Emmy Awards nominations have been announced, you've got two months to catch up on some of the year's most-acclaimed shows.
Some binges may take longer than others, but the list below should help you choose what to watch and how long it should take to catch up. For those looking for the most bang for their streaming buck, HBO Max has the most shows nominated this year.
Comedian Nate Bargatze hosts the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 14 on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
''Severance'' (27 Emmy Nominations): Streaming on Apple TV+
In ''Severance,'' Adam Scott's character Mark works for a corporation that implants a chip in its employees' brains, so they forget about their outside lives while at work and have no memory of their work when they're off. Mark begins to question his work life when he encounters a colleague outside who knows who he is. Beyond the dinner party conversation of ''would you want that microchip,'' the show has become an obsession for fans who analyze scenes, look for clues and try to make sense of its many mysteries.
Total No. of seasons: 2
Total No. of episodes: in season 2: 10