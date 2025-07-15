Where to stream some of this year's top Emmy-nominated shows and how long it will take to watch them

In ''Severance,'' Adam Scott's character Mark works for a corporation that implants a chip in its employees' brains, so they forget about their outside lives while at work and have no memory of their work when they're off. Mark begins to question his work life when he encounters a colleague outside who knows who he is. Beyond the dinner party conversation of ''would you want that microchip,'' the show has become an obsession for fans who analyze scenes, look for clues and try to make sense of its many mysteries.