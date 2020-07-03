Many July 4th fireworks displays have fizzled out or gone virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the fireworks and patriotic events taking place Saturday in the Twin Cities and beyond.

In the metro area:

Chanhassen

The Chanhassen Rotary will sponsor a historic-plane flyover from 2:30-4 p.m. today and fireworks at 10 p.m. Lake Ann Park will close at 5 p.m., so spectators are asked to enjoy from their homes or cars. ci.chanhassen.mn.us/272/4th-of-July-Celebration.

Chaska

Although the usual activities surrounding the holiday (parade, fun run and petting zoo) have been halted, fireworks will be shown at 10 p.m. at McKnight Park over Lake Jonathan. The city encourages social distancing. facebook.com/CityofChaskaMN/

Eagan

The city will replay 2019’s Funfest parade from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Fireworks playback will start at 10 p.m. on ETV’s Community Channel Comcast Cable 859, Eagan-tv.com and Facebook and YouTube channels.

Edina

The city is holding a virtual parade featuring clips from community and entertainment groups. It will air at 10 a.m. on Comcast channel 15-16 and the city’s YouTube channel.

Forest Lake

The Forest Lake 4th of July Celebration Facebook page will have community-submitted videos and photos that salute front-line workers. ci.forest-lake.mn.us/190/4th-of-July.

Ham Lake

Fireworks at dusk. Lions Park, 1220 157th Av. NE. ci.ham-lake.mn.us.

In Greater Minnesota:

Blooming Prairie

Fireworks can be seen from home and cars at dusk over Victory Field.

Brainerd

Madden’s sponsors fireworks over Gull Lake at dusk. The show can be seen from the East Gull Lake Airport, but space is very limited. maddens.com.

Cannon Falls

The Cannon Valley Fairgrounds will host food trucks, beer gardens and a parade. Fireworks at dusk. 800 N. 9th St. cannonvalleyfair.org

Faribault

10 p.m. Fireworks will be launched from the Rice County Fairgrounds. Watching from your car is encouraged. ci.faribault.mn.us

Leech Lake

Fireworks at dusk. leech-lake.com

Luverne

Fireworks at 10 p.m. at the Lake, a public park. Access to the park will be controlled and visitors are expected to maintain social distance. 815 W. Edgehill. cityofluverne.org.

Owatonna

Fireworks at 10 p.m. at the Steele County Free Fair. No grandstand viewing. 1525 S. Cedar Av. visitowatonna.org.

Red Wing

Mississippi Alumination will sponsor a fireworks show along the banks of the Mississippi River, which can be seen from one of many area parks, the river or downtown. Dusk. tinyurl.com/y72yfn79.

Spicer

The city will be decked out in red, white and blue, with balloons, lights, banners and of course, Old Glory. There will be a boat parade on Green Lake, 10 a.m. Fireworks at dusk on Saulsbury Beach. Viewers are expected to observe social distancing practices and watch via boats, cars and small family gatherings. willmarlakesarea.com.

Spring Valley

Deer Creek Speedway caps its 6 p.m. weekly points races with fireworks at dusk. $13-$30. 25262 Hwy. 63. deercreekspeedway.com/events/fireworks-points-race

Warroad

Fireworks at dusk. Can be viewed from home, cars or designated places around Lake of the Woods.