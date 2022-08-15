Where To Retire? A Case For Minnesota

9th Driest Summer on Record at MSP

Believe it or not, but there are only 2.5 weeks of meteorological summer left and so far, it has been the 9th driest June 1st - August 14th on record at MSP. The metro is nearly 6" below average precipitation for the summer so far, while St. Cloud is nearly 1" above average this summer. Below is the driest June 1st - August 14th on record.

Summer Precipitation

Here's how much rain has fallen across the region so far this summer (since June 1st). Interestingly, Minneapolis has seen some of the lowest amount of rain totals along with Baudette. Meanwhile, Madison and Mason City have seen more than 1 foot of rain this summer.

Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook from AM Monday to AM Saturday. Weather conditions will be a little unsettled in a few spots around the Upper Midwest this weekend with spotty showers and T-storms. It won't be a washout, but a few locations will get some much needed rains.

Precipitation Potential

The extended precipitation outlook through the week ahead shows areas of heavier rainfall across the northern part of the state. Lighter rain amounts will be found across the southern half of the state.

Minnesota Drought Update

Here's the latest drought update across Minnesota. Severe drought decreased a little from nearly 4% last week to less than 3% this week. Moderate drought decreased from nearly 14% to nearly 11% this.

Weather Outlook on Monday

The weather outlook for Monday shows slightly unsettled weather moving into the Upper Midwest. There could be a few isolated t-showers here in there late in the day, but it won't be too widespread. Highs will warm into the 70s and 80s, which will be close to average for mid August. Cooler temps will be in place in the southwestern part of the state with highs struggling to get to 70F near Sioux Falls.

Weather Outlook Monday

The weather outlook for Minneapolis on Monday will be fairly quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will warm to near 80F in the Twin Cities, which is at or slightly below average for this time of the year.

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly forecast for Minneapolis on Monday shows temperatures starting in the low/mid 60s and warming to near 80F by the afternoon. Southerly winds could gust close to 10mph-15mph.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows near average temperatures over the next several days. Note that the average high dips into the upper 70s by the last week of the month. Enjoy the warmth while you can, it'll be gone before we know it.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook over the next 7 days shows temps warming to near 80F through the week ahead. Spotty showers and storms will be possible as we head into the week ahead as well.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

According to the NBM & ECMWF extended temperature outlook, temperatures over the next several days will be close to average. Readings will likely bounce around the 70s and 80s through the 2nd half of the month.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows above average temps across the northern tier of the nation, while cooler than average temps are in place across the central and southern US.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows drier weather in place across the Northwest and Midwest. However, the southern two-thirds of the looks wetter and more active.

Where To Retire? A Case For Minnesota

By Paul Douglas

Retire in Minnesota? The idea isn't as far-fetched as it sounds. Yes, winters are "hearty" but temperatures are warming over time. Most winters aren't nearly as bitter as they were 30-50 years ago.

This is my home, so I'm trying to keep personal bias out of it, but what are the options. Arizona? Extreme heat in the summer with a chronic water shortage. Deep south? Suffocating summer humidity. Florida or a coastal home? Increasingly intense hurricanes and rising seas (and insurance) sound like a bad idea.

Climate simulations and experts predict the northern tier of the U.S. will be in the best shape later this century. I'm inclined to believe them, based on what I'm seeing. I can take a little snow and ice.

My metro rain gauge measures 2.53" so far in August, and more rain is likely. A temporarily-stalled storm aloft will squeeze out numerous showers and storms Wednesday into Saturday. ECMWF guidance hints at 0.5 to 1" metro with some 2-3" rains up north. No 90s brewing but the Minnesota State Fair is coming.

Extended Forecast

MONDAY: Partly sunny, pleasant. Winds: NE 5-10. High: 80.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of t-showers. Winds: S 5. Low: 63.

TUESDAY: Periods of sun, T-storms far north. Winds: SE 7-12. High: 82.

WEDNESDAY: Few showers and T-storms. Winds: S 7-12. Wake-up: 65. High: 80.

THURSDAY: Mainly PM showers, T-storms. Winds: W 5-10. Wake-up: 66. High: 80.

FRIDAY: Unsettled, showers and T-storms. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 64. High: 77.

SATURDAY: Some AM sun, PM thunder. Winds: NE 7-12. Wake-up: 63. High: 75.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds, drying out. Winds: NE 7-12. Wake-up: 62. High: 77.

This Day in Weather History

August 15th

1936: St. Paul swelters with a high of 108.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

August 15th

Average High: 81F (Record: 103F set in 1936)

Average Low: 63F (Record: 47F set in 1960)

Record Rainfall: 1.23" set in 1966

Record Snowfall: None

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 15th

Sunrise: 6:15am

Sunset: 8:19pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 04 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 43 seconds

Daylight LOST since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 1 hour & 33 minutes

Moon Phase for August 15th at Midnight

2.9 Before Last Quarter Moon

National High Temps Monday

The weather outlook on Monday shows temps running above average across the southern US and the western US. Meanwhile, folks in the Midwest, Great Lakes and into the Northeast will be cooler than average.

National Weather Outlook

Weather conditions through Tuesday will be a little unsettled in the Desert Southwest and into the Plains. Some of the storms could produce locally heavy rains and perhaps a few isolated strong to severe storms. There will also be storms in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, areas of heavier precipitation will be found in the Desert Southwest with more monsoon storms. There will also be areas of heavier rain in the Central US and the Gulf Coast States.

Climate Stories

"Intensifying Solar Storms a Mounting Headache for Unprepared Satellite Operators"

"We're in the third year of the Sun's 11-year solar cycle, and satellites in low Earth orbit are already experiencing the deleterious effects. Scientists are now warning that the worst is yet to come, as the current cycle is proving to be stronger than forecasters anticipated. A panel of space weather experts expressed these concerns at the recently concluded 36th Small Satellite Conference organized by the Secure World Foundation. Speaking on August 8, Tzu-Wei Fang, a space scientist at NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), offered a bleak outlook for the next several years."

"Mesmerizing video shows 50-mile-long lightning bolt shooting into space"

"Researchers recently conducted a detailed study of a gigantic jet of lightning that rose 50 miles into space back in 2018. On top of being massive, the jet also carried 100 times more electrical charge than a normal lightning bolt in a typical thunderstorm. Scientists believe the discharge may have been the most powerful gigantic jet we have ever observed. The gigantic jet of lightning appeared over Oklahoma back in 2018. At the time, the bolt extended above thunderstorm clouds over 50 miles into space. As noted above, it was the most powerful gigantic jet we've had a chance to study."

"Why the U.S. is struggling to modernize the electric grid"

"Blackouts are growing more frequent in the United States. The average American experienced just over eight hours of power outages in 2020, with overall duration of power interruptions in the U.S. more than doubling since 2015, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. "This is not because the grid has changed, but because there is so much greater threat from extreme weather," said Alison Silverstein, an independent consultant at the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy. "And the number of extreme weather events of every kind have increased significantly over the last decade, in particular." Despite the Biden administration's effort to improve the situation, recent actions would suggest the federal government lacks the ability to enforce a grid modernization."

