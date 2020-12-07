MINNEAPOLIS

Animales Barbeque Co.

Barbecue master Jon Wipfli is making the holiday special with beef brisket (average uncooked weight is 14 pounds and they’re smoked over Minnesota red oak for 14 hours) for $130, with housemade red sauce included. There’s also bone-in pork shoulder, from Peterson Craftsman Meats in Osceola, Wis. (average uncooked weight is 10 pounds, and they’re smoked, also over Minnesota red oak for 10 hours), for $80, with butter-mustard barbecue sauce.

1121 NE. Quincy St., Mpls., 612-400-2153, animalesbarbeque.com

Birchwood Cafe

This farm-to-table kitchen is preparing brunch: quiche (wild rice-vegetable or Lorraine), breakfast potatoes and greens with a pomegranate-rosemary vinaigrette ($42, serves two to four, $78 serves six to eight). Add in top-shelf, ready-to-cook bacon from Fischer Farms Family Pork in Waseca, Minn. ($5-$8), a blood orange Mimosa kit ($24) and a long list of holiday pies ($30- $35) including bourbon-pecan, coconut cream, Key lime, blueberry Key lime, apple-cranberry-rosemary and French silk.

3311 E. 25th St., 612-722-4474, birchwoodcafe.com

Brasa

Chef/owner Alex Roberts will be serving rotisserie chicken, mustard-glazed smoked ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, rice and peas, collard greens with smoked chicken, spinach salad with cranberries, cornbread and butterscotch pudding ($55 serves two, $110 serves four).

Pick up at Brasa Commissary Kitchen, 620 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., brasa.us

Colita

Chef/owner Daniel Del Prado is celebrating the holiday with smoked short ribs with mole negro, corn elote, refried beans, turmeric-scented rice, chipotle-roasted cauliflower, kale salad, Parmesan cornbread with agave butter and an assortment of handmade tortillas, housemade salsas and hot sauce ($134 serves two to three, $255 serves four to six). In addition, the restaurant will feature baked goods by pastry chef Shawn McKenzie, from her upcoming Cafe Ceres bakery, including butternut squash quiche ($38), chocolate babka ($40), Mandarin orange-olive oil tart ($36), carrot cake ($45), flourless chocolate cake ($42) and a cookie package ($12).

5400 Penn Av. S., Mpls., 612-886-1606, colitampls.com

The Curry Diva

Spark up your holiday meal or gift-giving list with chutneys ($12) made by Heather Jansz, including cranberry-ginger, date-lime, ginger-plum and Aronia berry. She’s also offering her pickled eggplant condiment.

Pickup at Our Kitchen, 813 W. 36th St., Mpls., 612-250-6556, currydiva.com

Fhima’s Minneapolis

The centerpiece of chef/owner David Fhima’s menu is a choice of roast chicken, honey-glazed ham, prime rib or a vegan tagine, and side dishes include asparagus, honey-garlic cauliflower, garlic mashed potatoes, a cranberry-brie-apple salad and baby red potatoes. Dessert? A banana cream pie or a festive bûche de Noël ($120 for two, $220 for four, $400 for eight).

40 S. 7th St., Mpls., 612-353-4792, fhimasmpls.com

Fogo de Chão

Take a taste of this popular Brazilian steakhouse home with one of the kitchen’s roasted meats (including lamb steak, turkey and top sirloin) and add sweet potato casserole, sausage-apple stuffing, asparagus, cranberry relish and peppermint-fudge brownies (from $130, serves up to six).

645 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-338-1344, fogodechao.com

France 44 Cheese Shop

Select from prime rib with horseradish sauce ($99.99), beef tenderloin ($38.99 per pound) with horseradish sauce ($6), house-smoked ham ($17.99 per pound), baked brie ($20), foie gras torchon ($34.99) and a few feeds-four sides, including scalloped potatoes ($29.99) and quiche ($29.99), plus pumpkin pie ($29.99), caviar ($90) and a fondue kit ($50).

4351 France Av. S., Mpls., 612-278-4422, france44cheeseshop.com

Grand Meal Kits by Jamie Malone

This James Beard award nominee is preparing a multicourse French feast that starts with hors d’oeuvres (cheeses, spreads, charcuterie) and includes a fennel-citrus salad with pistachios and white balsamic, sourdough bread with herbed butter and cassoulet with duck breast, garlic sausage, duck fat croutons and sweet-and-sour red cabbage. Dessert? A brown butter apple galette ($70 per person).

305 Washington Av. S., Mpls., 612-208-1638, thegrandmn.com

Heather’s

The a la carte menu at this first-rate newcomer has a something-for-everyone vibe, including brined and oven-ready fresh turkey ($85), orange-glazed ham from Fischer Family Farms Pork in Waseca, Minn. ($65 and $130), baked salmon with dill sauce ($74 and $148), smoked whitefish mousse ($13), green bean casserole ($20) and German chocolate pecan pie ($30).

5201 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., 612-445-8822, heathersmpls.com

The Herbivorous Butcher

Stock up all the basics for a vegan dinner from this leading purveyor of meat-free meats and cheeses. The holiday package includes ham roast, salami, tomato basil garlic sausage, a pair of cheeses and a chive-Cheddar spread ($95, serves eight to 10).

507 1st Av. NE., Mpls., 612-208-0992, theherbivorousbutcher.com

Jax Cafe

It’s all about Chateaubriand (with a creamy horseradish sauce), served with au gratin potatoes, grilled asparagus, shrimp cocktail, artichoke dip, salad, Russian rye-raisin bread and a berry pie from the great Rustic Inn Cafe in Two Harbors, Minn. ($170, serves two to four and $275, serves four to six). This northeast Minneapolis classic will also be offering a la carte items such as crab rolls, potato-cheese pierogi and Tom & Jerry batter.

1928 University Av. NE., Mpls., 612-789-7297, jaxcafe.com

The Lynhall

Chef Adam Vickerman will be serving herb- and garlic-rubbed rime rib with bordelaise sauce ($72 serves two, $135 serves four), smoked ham with a brown sugar glaze ($64 serves two, $120 serves four) and roasted butternut squash shepherd’s pie with winter vegetables and a butternut squash purée (vegan and gluten-free, $54 serves two, $96 serves four). All options include a roasted root vegetable salad, a choice of starch (whipped potatoes, scalloped potatoes or mac-and-cheese) and a choice of vegetables (green beans, maple-roasted carrots or Brussels sprouts with bacon). All items are also available a la carte, along with desserts from pastry chef Katie Elsing, including chocolate truffle-peppermint pie ($33), spiced gingerbread cake ($38) and bûche de Noël ($45). For brunch, enjoy an asparagus-goat cheese egg bake served with bacon, breakfast potatoes and a green salad ($42 serves two, $80 serves four). Cinnamon rolls with an eggnog-cream cheese glaze ($30) and a brunch pastry box ($45) are also available.

2640 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-870-2640, thelynhall.com

Martina

“The star of the menu will be a glazed ham, featuring sides of white Cheddar potato purée, pumpkin parmigiana, eggplant lasagna, Brussels sprout salad and roasted carrots,” said chef/owner Daniel Del Prado. A vegetarian option will feature the pumpkin parmigiana, eggplant lasagna, Cheddar potato purée with mushroom jus, Brussels sprout salad, carrots with harissa honey butter and bread pudding ($125, serves two to three; $235, serves four to six; the vegetarian options are $75 and $125). The bar is preparing a Bloody Mary package, too ($45, serves six). In addition, the restaurant will feature baked goods by pastry chef Shawn McKenzie, from her upcoming Cafe Ceres bakery, including butternut squash quiche ($38), chocolate babka ($40), Mandarin orange-olive oil tart ($36), carrot cake ($45), flourless chocolate cake ($42) and a cookie package ($12).

4312 Upton Av. S., Mpls., 612-922-9913, martinarestaurant.com

Monello

Start with a Parker House rolls and a salad of mixed greens with apple, fennel, dried fruits and walnuts. Choose either honey mustard-glazed ham or roasted beef rib eye, served with potatoes au gratin, maple-glazed carrots and roasted Brussels sprouts. Dessert is either a bûche de Noël or cheesecake with cherry compote ($55 per adult, $25 for children ages 12 and under).

1115 2nd Av. S. in the Hotel Ivy, Mpls., 612-353-6207, monellompls.com

Oceanaire Seafood Room

It’s all about dinner-for-four options. All four meals include sour cream mashed potatoes and turkey gravy, roasted/mashed sweet potatoes, sage-cranberry stuffing, cranberry chutney, turkey gravy, green beans and creamed corn, and vary by entree. There’s turkey roulade ($165), four 10-ounce beef filets ($220), four 16-oz. New York strip steaks ($270) and four 22-ounce bone-in rib eye steaks ($330). All four options feature pumpkin swirl cheesecake for dessert.

50 S. 6th St., Mpls., 612-333-2277, theoceanaire.com

Ono Hawaiian Plates

Go tropical with Asian-style baby back barbecue ribs, Hawaiian teriyaki barbecue chicken, macaroni salad, fried rice or white rice and Hawaiian sweetbread pudding ($60, serves four; add Hawaiian fried rice for an additional $5).

729 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 808-365-8802, onohawaiianplates.com

Petite León

Chef/co-owner Jorge Guzmán’s yuletide dinner culls from family favorites and includes four mix-and-match appetizers (including foie gras mousse and hot-smoked salmon), 2 pounds of chile-braised short ribs, roasted carrots, puréed potatoes, an haricot verts hot dish, garlic-scented mushrooms, dinner rolls (from nearby Patisserie 46) and a deep-dish apple pie ($185, serves four to six). At the bar, co-owner Travis Serbus is preparing a make-your-own Bloody Mary bar ($50) with all the right components (including the kitchen’s hot sauce), plus ready-made Tom & Jerry batter ($14) and buttered rum batter ($14).

3800 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., petiteleonmpls.com

Red Cow and Red Rabbit

Two options: Herb-crusted beef tenderloin with Brussels sprouts, roasted carrots, roasted potatoes, a charcuterie board with artisan bread and chocolate cake with cream cheese frosting ($209, serves four to six). Or there’s a 12-piece fried chicken dinner (classic recipe, or Nashville Hot), with roasted potatoes, coleslaw, Cheddar-chive biscuits with honey butter, mac-and-cheese and a banana cream pie ($109, serves four to six).

Pickup at Red Cow Uptown, 2626 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-767-3547, kenwoodfoodandbeverage.com

Reverie Cafe + Bar

Two plant-based options. The first features an herbed turkey roast, mashed potatoes with portobello mushroom gravy, spiced wine cranberry sauce, roasted winter vegetables (or smoked Brussels sprouts) and biscuits, and the second includes smoked Gouda mac-and-cheese with shiitake mushrooms and crispy shallots, a winter greens salad, artichoke dip with housemade corn chips, roasted winter vegetables (or smoked Brussels sprouts) and biscuits ($100, serves four).

1517 E. 35th St., Mpls., 612-987-7080, reveriempls.com

Spoon and Stable

Chef/owner Gavin Kaysen and his team will be preparing beef Wellington, served with mashed potatoes, gravy, glazed carrots, roasted broccoli and Parker House dinner rolls ($195 serves two to three, $375 serves four to six). A la carte side dishes include mac-and-cheese, roasted Brussels sprouts, black truffle gravy, a dozen cookies, French silk pie and spinach-cheese quiche.

211 N. 1st St., Mpls., 612-224-9850, spoonandstable.com

Smack Shack

Celebrate with lobster pot pies, a mixed green salad and Key lime pie ($85, serves two).

603 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-259-7288

Surdyk’s Cheese Shop

Build a dinner (serves four to six) around heat-and-serve main dish options that include pork pie with housemade pickled vegetables and curry mustard ($49), Swedish meatballs with sage gravy and lingonberries ($65) and beef-mushroom stroganoff with egg noodles, sour cream and dill ($55). Supplement with side dishes such as roasted Brussels sprouts ($24), mashed Yukon Gold potatoes ($18), three-cheese potato gratin ($24) and roasted carrots with spiced yogurt ($18). There’s a cheese-charcuterie plate ($45), and desserts include figgy pudding with hard sauce ($45), walnut rugelach ($24/dozen) and Russian tea cakes ($18/dozen).

303 E. Hennepin Av., 612-379-9757, surdyks.com

Tavola Italian Kitchen & Bar

Pick up a three-course dinner, with options in each course: salad or tomato-basil soup, mushroom risotto with glazed parsnips or slow-roasted beef brisket with whipped parsnips, and parsnip cake with maple-brown butter icing or taleggio cheese with honey and balsamic vinegar ($55 per person).

823 5th Av. S. in the Elliot Park Hotel, Mpls., 612-389-2299, tavolampls.com

ST. PAUL

The Buttered Tin

Dinner includes sliced ham (from Fischer Farms Family Pork in Waseca, Minn.), pineapple chutney, green beans with Parmesan and garlic, sweet potato mash and a spiced blueberry cobbler. ($30 serves two, $50 serves four, $75 serves six). A Christmas morning kit ($35) features ready-to-bake frozen cinnamon rolls with cream cheese icing, freshly squeezed orange juice, lavender lemonade and a bottle of prosecco, and owner Alicia Hinze is filling tins with cookies (Russian tea cakes, or shortbread, or molasses, $25 a dozen), decorating a dozen sugar cookies ($36) and creating gingerbread house kits ($30).

237 E. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-224-2300, the butteredtin.com

Due Focacceria

Make it a nibbler’s holiday party with kits from this quick-service sibling to the Italian Eatery. There’s an herb-ham focaccia with spreads ($35), a meat-cheese platter ($39), take-and-make truffle arancini ($22), mini meatballs ($26) and easy-to-assemble cannoli ($24). There’s also an Italian mulled wine kit ($35) and a spritz kit ($95).

475 Fairview Av. S., St. Paul, 651-493-8858, duefocacceria.com

Estelle

This southern European newcomer is preparing prime rib (with horseradish cream and housemade steak sauce), served with duck fat fingerling potatoes, harissa-scented roasted carrots, a Caesar salad, Hawaiian-style rolls, dates stuffed with chorizo and wrapped with bacon, truffled mac-and-cheese and foie gras tiramisu. The bar will add two bottles of wine ($249, serves four).

1806 St. Clair Av., St. Paul, 651-330-9648, estellestp.com

Karyn’s Quarantine Kitchen

At this pop-up operating inside the soon-to-open Myriel, chef/owner Karyn Tomlinson has some holiday plans in mind. “I will be planning festive sides and optional proteins with a Swedish emphasis,” she said (think meatballs with lingonberries, potato sausage). “We will also be offering wine pairings, dessert and something for Christmas morning.”

470 Cleveland Av. S., St. Paul, 651-340-3568, myrielmn.com

The Lexington

The holiday feast from this Grand Avenue classic includes pit-smoked glazed ham, creamed kale, cheesy cauliflower, a Yukon Gold potato mash, a seasonal salad, milk buns and cake doughnut pudding ($155, serves four to six; add 2 pounds of beef tenderloin for $80).

1096 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-289-4990, thelexmn.com

Meritage

Look for all kinds of yuletide luxury from chef/co-owner Russell Klein, including beef Wellington (“We’ve been doing it at the holidays for four years,” he said), lobster, foie gras and cassoulet, and don’t overlook the kitchen’s fantastic soups (French onion or chicken with matzo balls), fresh oysters and crème brûlée.

410 St. Peter St., St. Paul, 651-222-5670, meritage-stpaul.com

Mucci’s Italian

Have a very Italian Christmas with a pair of stromboli (meat and vegetable), eight meatballs, lasagna and chopped salad ($70, serves two to four). A la carte items include the kitchen’s first-rate frozen pizzas and frozen lasagnas.

786 Randolph Av., St. Paul, 651-330-2245, muccisitalian.com

St. Paul Meat Shop

Select from prime rib with horseradish sauce ($99.99), beef tenderloin ($38.99 per lb.) with horseradish sauce ($6), house-smoked ham ($17.99 per lb.), baked brie ($20), foie gras torchon ($34.99) and a few feeds-four sides, including scalloped potatoes ($29.99) and quiche ($29.99), plus pumpkin pie ($29.99), caviar ($90) and a fondue kit ($50).

1674 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-698-2536, stpaulmeatshop.com

Waldmann Brewery & Wurstery

Choose between chestnut-sage-apple gnocchi, maple-mustard glazed ham or brisket with horseradish and caramelized onions. Dinner also includes herbed mashed potatoes, root vegetable gratin, winter greens tossed with roasted squash and pumpkin seeds, cider-braised cabbage and either stollen or Christmas cookies ($150 for gnocchi, $160 for ham or brisket, serves four). 445 Smith Av., St. Paul, 651-222-1857, waldmannbrewery.com

EAST METRO

Acqua Restaurant & Bar

All kinds of options. The primary dinner includes shrimp cocktail, butternut squash soup (upgrade to clam chowder or lobster bisque), crushed red potatoes, roasted root vegetables, three desserts (candy cane ice cream, pecan pie and sweet potato pie) and eggnog. Entree is smoked ham and roasted turkey with gravy, wild mushroom stuffing and cranberry chutney (or upgrade to beef tenderloin or beef tenderloin and lobster tails) and also features a choice of red, white or sparkling wine or a cocktail kit (prices start at $160, serves two; $320, serves four; $480, serves six). A long list of add-ons include crabcakes, pickled herring and liver pâté.

4453 Lake Av. S., White Bear Lake, 651-407-7317, acqua-restaurants.com

Baldamar

Start with meatballs, a spinach salad and baguette with honey-jalapeño butter. The main event is smoked prime rib and jumbo baked shrimp scampi, with roasted heirloom carrots, Gruyère-enriched mashed potatoes and lobster mac-and-cheese. Finish with either peppermint cheesecake or a chocolate-raspberry cobbler ($150, serves two; $300, serves four).

1642 W. County Rd. B2, Roseville, 651-796-0040, baldamar.com

Crave

Set the holiday table with rib eye roast with au jus and horseradish sour cream, honey-glazed Brussels sprouts, garlic-seasoned potatoes and parsnips and salad greens tossed with goat cheese and candied walnuts. ($199 serves four to six, $375 serves eight to 12). Add a sushi boat ($39.95 to $119.95) or cheesecake ($8.95 to $10.95 per slice, $40 to $50 whole) from Cheesecake Funk. Or pick up a fried chicken platter ($74.99, order via crispycluckers.com) that includes 16 pieces of fried chicken, 14 chicken tenders, six side dishes and a dozen biscuits.

1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville, 651-478-5606 and 9100 Hudson Rd., Woodbury, 651-756-1000, craveamerica.com

Manger Restaurant and Wine Bar

Chef/owner Mike Willenbring is preparing a ready-to-bake beef Wellington, paired with a potato-celeriac purée, asparagus and a rosemary-Bordelaise sauce ($125, serves three to four).

320 5th Av. N., Bayport, 651-324-9313, mangerrestaurant.com

Oliver’s

Go with ham ($100 feeds four, $150 feeds six to eight) or slow-smoked brisket ($135 feeds four, $185 feeds six to eight); both options include a kale-bacon-Brussels sprouts salad, cheesy potatoes, green bean casserole and a cranberry-apple pie. A la carte items include shrimp cocktail ($60), crudite ($35) and charcuterie ($75) platters. Pies, too ($15.99), including lemon meringue, bourbon pecan and peppermint French silk.

159 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, 651-370-1970, olivers-shoreview.com

WEST METRO

Benedict’s Morning Heroes

Let chef/owner Mike Rakun and his team prepare Christmas brunch. The menu is one of two egg bakes (ham-Gruyére or roasted pepper-spinach-feta) plus cream cheese-fortified hash browns, spinach salad with bacon and goat cheese, monkey bread and fruit ($80, serves four).

845 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-923-1903, benedictswayzata.com

Birch’s on the Lake

Dinner includes smoked trout pâté with grilled bread, beet salad, Gruyère au gratin potatoes, green bean casserole, roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon, dinner rolls, beef tenderloin, bourbon-glazed ham, chocolate stout cupcakes, pecan cheesecake bars and holiday cookies ($325, serves four to six).

1310 Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake, 952-473-7373, birchesonthelake.com

Crave

Set the holiday table with rib eye roast with au jus and horseradish sour cream, honey-glazed Brussels sprouts, garlic-seasoned potatoes and parsnips and salad greens with goat cheese and candied walnuts ($199 serves four to six, $375 serves eight to 12). Add a sushi boat ($39.95 to $119.95) or cheesecake ($8.95 to $10.95 per slice, $40 to $50 whole) from Cheesecake Funk. Or pick up a fried chicken platter ($74.99, order via crispycluckers.com) that includes 16 pieces of fried chicken, 14 chicken tenders, six side dishes and a dozen biscuits.

3520 W. 70th St. in the Galleria, Edina, 952-697-6000 and 1603 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-933-6500, craveamerica.com

D’Amico Catering

Choose from several options. The first features a cheese assortment, vegetable crudité with beet hummus, smoked salmon spread with focaccia crostini, beef tenderloin with mushrooms and horseradish sauce, dinner rolls, a selection of mini desserts and a bottle of sparkling wine (serves four, $155). Another package includes mixed greens with poached pears and goat cheese, fingerling potatoes, roasted vegetables and a choice of roasted pork loin with fruit chutney ($155), balsamic-glazed short ribs ($175) or miso-glazed sea bass ($225). All three options serve four and include with mini desserts. Or go the brunch route, with a serves-four meal that includes caramel rolls, breakfast potatoes, sausage, bacon, fresh fruit and vegetable strata ($95) or quiche Lorraine ($125). Add platters showcasing cheese ($65), charcuterie ($75), seafood ($115) or cold smoked salmon ($65). There’s dessert and libations options, too.

Pickup at 5418 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley, 612-238-4444, damicocatering.com

The Grocer’s Table

What’s great about this Wayzata newbie is that Christmas dinner (and brunch) can be a design-it-yourself celebration. For grazers, pick up a dozen foie gras Swedish meatballs ($55), a dozen jumbo poached shrimp ($65), a charcuterie/cheese board ($110, or a smoked fish version for $100). Quarts of soup include lobster bisque ($35) and smoked potato-leek ($22). Ready-to-roast main dishes range from a 4-pound spatchcocked chicken ($32) to a 3-pound pork loin stuffed with fennel and pancetta ($60). Side dishes (serving four to six) include cheesy potatoes ($30), a beet-chevre-arugula salad ($30) and take-and-bake rolls ($10) and dessert includes sticky toffee pudding cake ($35) and gingerbread men cookies ($3 each). For brunch, the kitchen is putting together a French toast bake, quiche, slab bacon, buttermilk biscuits with housemade jam and a fruit salad ($100, serves six to eight).

326 Broadway Av. S., Wayzata, 952-466-6100, thegrocerstablemn.com

Mill Valley Kitchen

This dinner includes herb-roasted prime rib with au jus and horseradish, roasted fingerling potatoes with lemon aioli, a cauliflower-fennel au gratin, broccolini, a mixed-greens salad, dinner rolls and apple cobbler ($175, serves four).

3906 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-358-2000, millvalleykitchen.com

Mort’s Cafe & Deli

The meal begins with pastrami and corned beef knishes and features either honey-glazed ham or smoked beef brisket. Sides include a tossed salad, roasted baby potatoes, balsamic-glazed Brussels sprouts and a half-dozen dinner rolls, and dessert is a platter of carrot cake blondies, raspberry strudels and cake balls. ($129.99, serves six).

525 Winnetka Av. N., Golden Valley, 763-544-2900, morts-deli.com

Nine Twenty Five

Select from an a la carte menu or order family style. For the former, dinner starts with lobster bisque and a beet salad, followed by a choice of entree (prime rib with twice-baked potatoes and roasted carrots, pan-seared trout with wild rice pilaf or shrimp scampi with grilled broccoli) and ending with either a triple berry tart or cannolis ($65 per person). For the latter, start with two salads (beet-fennel-hazelnut, tortellini-salami-olive), then dig into baked ham and garlic- and herb-rubbed prime rib, served with mac-and-cheese, twice-baked potatoes, grilled broccolini, roasted carrots and dinner rolls and finishing with tiramisu cups, mini cheesecakes and butterscotch pudding shots ($310, serves four to six).

925 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 612-356-5330, ninetwentyfive.com

6Smith

Start with house-smoked salmon and peel-and-eat shrimp, move on to a winter greens salad with green goddess dressing and then dig into the main event: peppercorn-crusted prime rib and smoked chicken, served with roasted heirloom carrots and mashed potatoes. Dessert is Key lime pie and chocolate cake ($350, serves four to six). A la carte items include Brussels sprouts, mac-and-cheese and crab legs.

294 E. Grove Lane, Wayzata, 952-698-7900, 6smith.com

Tavern 4 & 5

Turkey breast and cranberry-glazed smoked turkey are the main attractions, paired with roasted cauliflower and broccoli, fire-roasted creamed corn, salad greens with candied walnuts and cranberries, herbed ciabatta and either apple streusel or flourless chocolate cake ($179, serves four to six).

16396 Wagner Way, Eden Prairie, 952-934-4545, tavern4and5.com

Vann Restaurant

Chef/owner Erik Skaar is celebrating the holiday by finding inspiration in his Norwegian heritage. The three-course dinner includes Skagen (cured and smoked sturgeon with horseradish and dill on toast), roasted goose breast with onion jus and hasselback potatoes (a baked potato, sliced thin and roasted) and a Marcona almond kringle with yuzu curd ($190, serves four).

4016 Shoreline Dr., Spring Park, 952-381-9042, vannrestaurant.com

Yum! Kitchen and Bakery

Pick up a la carte, family-style portions of lasagna with housemade sausage, beef stew with mashed potatoes, wild rice soup (“I worked at Dayton’s, so I’ve made my fair share of wild rice soup over the years,” owner Patti Soskin said with a laugh), gumbo with chicken, shrimp and andouille sausage (“It’s spicy, not Minnesota spicy,” said Soskin) and a “Holidazzle” salad of field greens with pears, pomegranate seeds, candied walnuts, goat cheese and a maple vinaigrette.

4000 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-922-4000 and 6001 Shady Oak Rd., Minnetonka, 952-933-6001, yumkitchen.com

NORTH METRO

Crave

Set the holiday table with rib eye roast with au jus and horseradish sour cream, honey-glazed Brussels sprouts, garlic-seasoned potatoes and parsnips and salad greens with goat cheese and candied walnuts ($199 serves four to six, $375 serves eight to 12). Add a sushi boat ($39.95 to $119.95) or cheesecake ($8.95 to $10.95 per slice, $40 to $50 whole) from Cheesecake Funk. Or pick up a fried chicken platter ($74.99, order via crispycluckers.com) that includes 16 pieces of fried chicken, 14 chicken tenders, six side dishes and a dozen biscuits.

12734 Elm Creek Blvd., Maple Grove, 763-316-6868, craveamerica.com

D’Amico Catering

Choose from several options. The first features a cheese assortment, vegetable crudité with beet hummus, smoked salmon spread with focaccia crostini, beef tenderloin with mushrooms and horseradish sauce, dinner rolls. a selection of mini desserts and a bottle of sparkling wine (serves four, $155). Another package includes mixed greens with poached pears and goat cheese, fingerling potatoes, roasted vegetables and a choice of roasted pork loin with fruit chutney ($155), balsamic-glazed short ribs ($175) or miso-glazed sea bass ($225). All three options serve four and conclude with mini desserts. Or go the brunch route, with a serves-four meal that includes caramel rolls, breakfast potatoes, sausage, bacon, fresh fruit and vegetable strata ($95) or quiche Lorraine ($125). Add platters showcasing cheese ($65), charcuterie ($75), seafood ($115) or cold smoked salmon ($65). Dessert and libations options, too.

Pick up at 8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park, 612-238-4444, damicocatering.com

Marna’s Eatery and Lounge

Enjoy a Costa Rican-influenced meal from chef Rolando Diaz that includes smoked bone-in ham with a rum-pineapple glaze and prime rib roast with rosemary au jus, plus citrus-glazed roasted carrots, truffle mashed potatoes, ham gravy, butternut squash soup, a mixed green salad with roasted squash and cranberries, artisan rolls and pineapple bread ($150, serves four to six).

4154 W. Broadway Av., Robbinsdale, 612-272-1370, marnaseatery.com

Rock Elm Tavern

Two options feature glazed ham ($125, serves four to five) or prime rib roast ($150, serves four to five) and both dinners also include salad, roasted red potatoes, Brussels sprouts with honey-blue cheese dressing, ciabatta rolls and a holiday bread pudding.

16605 County Rd. 24, Plymouth, 763-208-4451 and 15641 Grove Circle N., Maple Grove, 763-205-9784, rockelmtavern.com

T-Box Bar & Grill

Go with ham ($100 feeds four, $150 feeds six to eight) or slow-smoked brisket ($135 feeds four, $185 feeds six to eight); both options include a kale-bacon-Brussels sprouts salad, cheesy potatoes, green bean casserole and a cranberry-apple pie. A la carte items include shrimp cocktail ($60), crudite ($35) and charcuterie ($75) platters. Pies, too ($15.99), including lemon meringue, bourbon pecan and peppermint French silk.

1431 147th Av. NE., Ham Lake, 763-413-9950, tboxbarandgrill.com

Travail Kitchen and Amusements

This feeds-four spread starts with either prime rib ($205) or glazed ham ($150) and includes potato gnocchi, roasted mushrooms, butternut squash soup, Bibb lettuce salad with a sherry-beef fat vinaigrette, maple-glazed Brussels sprouts, shrimp cocktail and chocolate layer cake. A festive upgrade ($100) includes a shrimp-King crab dip, curried deviled eggs, cheese fondue, ready-to-bake cookie dough, eggnog and hot chocolate with marshmallows. Video instructions, too.

4134 Hubbard Av. N., Robbinsdale, 763-535-1131, travailkitchen.com

SOUTH METRO

Cov

The kitchen is preparing brown sugar-crusted ham with raisin sauce, roasted beef tenderloin, parsnip-potato mash, scalloped potatoes, candied beets, bacon-roasted Brussels sprout, Waldorf salad, dinner rolls and either a princess cake or a bûche de Noël ($325, serves four to six). There are individual dinners, too: ham with two sides and dessert ($40) and beef tenderloin with two sides and dessert ($50). Pick up a few extras, including a mini crab cake platter ($70), two dozen jumbo shrimp with cocktail sauce ($65) and broiled king crab legs ($45 per pound). For Christmas morning, consider coffee cake ($25) or giant caramel rolls ($12).

700 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-473-5253, covwayzata.com

FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar

The centerpiece is prime rib (from Revier Cattle Co. in Olivia, Minn.), served with butternut squash bisque, white Cheddar-herb mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts and caramel-whiskey bread pudding ($190, serves four).

2100 Killebrew Dr. in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Bloomington, 952-851-4040, firelakerestaurant.com

Hazelwood Food & Drink

Turkey breast and cranberry-glazed smoked turkey are the main attractions, paired with roasted cauliflower and broccoli, fire-roasted creamed corn, salad greens with candied walnuts and cranberries, herbed ciabatta and either apple streusel or flourless chocolate cake ($179, serves four to six).

8150 26th Av. S., Bloomington, 952-222-4000, hazelwoodfoodanddrink.com

Mason Jar Kitchen

Choose herb-crusted prime rib with au jus ($120 serves 4 to 6, $235 serves eight to 12), salmon with lemon beurre blanc ($90 serves four to six, $175 serves eight to 12) or a surf-and-turf prime rib-salmon combination ($175 serves four to six, $345 serves eight to 12). All dinners include dinner rolls, au gratin potatoes, a choice of broccolini or seasoned julienned vegetables and a choice of Caesar or garden salad.

1565 Cliff Rd., Eagan, 651-340-7809, masonjar.kitchen

McCormick & Schmick’s

It’s all about prime rib (a 3-pound serving, with horseradish sauce and au jus), plus a mixed greens salad, mashed potatoes, green beans and sourdough bread and butter ($135, serves three to four).

3203 Galleria, Edina, 952-920-1142, mccormickandschmicks.com

Patrick’s Bakery & Cafe

Choose turkey breast with gravy or glazed ham with mustard sauce. Sides include garlic mashed potatoes and green beans with pearl onions, and dessert is one of four yule logs or one of four cakes, all beautiful ($125, serves six).

2928 W. 66th St., Richfield, 612-861-7570, patricksbakerycafe.com

PLate on Main

Choose from roast beef filet ($200 serves four, $350 serves eight) prime rib with au jus and horseradish cream ($150 serves four, $300 serves eight) or paella ($140 serves four, $280 serves eight), all served with shrimp cocktail, pear salad, butternut squash and roasted potatoes. The beef filet and prime rib options also are available as ready-to-roast options.

16323 Main Av. SE., Prior Lake, 952-440-5500, plateonmain.com