Bacon on-a-stick

How necessary is the stick when Baldamar serves its sweet and savory house-cured bacon with a shot of bourbon on the side?

1642 W. County Road B2, Roseville, 651-796-0040

Cheese curds

Add a little protein to your cheese curd diet with Burger Dive’s burger curds, which mix crumbled hamburger in with the melted cheese. On the side, plain-old ketchup. Through Sept. 7 at Rosedale Mall’s Potluck.

1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville

Cream puffs

Through Sept. 7, Betty & Earl’s Biscuit Kitchen at Rosedale Mall’s Potluck food hall has a “monster” cream puff with raspberries, drizzled with chocolate caramel sauce, and dusted with toffee crunch.

1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville

Deep-fried pickles

Thinly sliced “pickle cwhips,” battered and fried to a crisp, come by the paper basket at Clays Galaxy Drive In.

3712 Quebec Av. S., St. Louis Park, 952-277-7778

Dole Whip

Instead of going the soft-serve route, try Milkjam Creamery’s bright lychee pineapple sorbet for a spin on the fair’s famed pineapple twist.

2743 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-424-4668

Funnel cake

Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea is living up to its name with a fair-themed menu. Instead of a saucer-sized plate of fried dough, try their funnel cake fries.

120 3rd Av. N., Mpls., 612-333-9165

Hot dogs

Instead of attempting the foot-long length, Hamburguesas el Gordo goes for height, piling four flavors of “Hot Dogos” with mountains of toppings like avocado, corn, queso fresco, nacho cheese and bacon.

4157 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., 612-722-1087, and 1731 S. Robert St., West St. Paul, 651-340-1483

Mini doughnuts

Chef Shack’s Indian-spiced mini doughnuts made Minnesota food truck legends of chefs Carrie Summer and Lisa Carlson. Saturdays at the Mill City Farmers Market.

750 S. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-341-7580

Roasted sweet corn

El Burrito Mercado roasts elotes in its St. Paul parking lot Fridays through Mondays. Enjoy on the cob or in a cup.

175 Cesar Chavez St., St. Paul, 651-227-2192

Smoked turkey leg

Surly Brewing Co. enters the fair game with a slew of carnival-inspired menu items, including every caveman’s favorite meal, the giant turkey leg.

520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., 763-999-4040