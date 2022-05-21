If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). Or text HOME to 741741 to connect with a Crisis Text Line counselor.
Minneapolis
Agape Movement aims to change hearts in south Minneapolis
Steve Floyd has been a street outreach worker in Minneapolis since the 1980s. With the Agape Movement, Floyd has embarked on one of his most ambitious missions yet: To use their African heritage to help ex-gang members fully realize their identity in America.
Business
Riot-damaged businesses on St. Paul's University Avenue recovering — finally
The corridor, heavily damaged in the unrest that followed George Floyd's murder, is now starting to see renovated buildings and funds to help with more.
Minneapolis
A better Lake Street? A daring hope for riot-torn corridor
Though state aid has been slow coming, Minneapolis' support for the riot-damaged cultural corridor keeps hope alive for a better future.
Reeling from suicides, college athletes press NCAA: 'This is a crisis'
Five recent deaths by suicide have shaken the close-knit community of elite college sports, sparking fear and anxiety, according to athletes and others working in college sports.
Twins
Reusse: First place doesn't mean flawless for Falvey-Levine Twins
Baseball boss Derek Falvey and General Manager Thad Levine have made some odd choices since taking over in November 2016.