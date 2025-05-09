Where to eat? How to handle the spoils of a Grand Slam? Everyone has advice for Rory McIlroy

''It's been a very consistent period for sure,'' McIlroy said. ''Even when I feel like I haven't played my best, I find a way. I think that's when I talk about being a more complete golfer, if one part of my game isn't on, then I can maybe lean into another part. Like today, holing quite a few putts and making my score that way rather than hitting the ball unbelievably well. I think that's been a big key to this consistent run is not having to rely too much on any one aspect of the game.''