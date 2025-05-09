Where to eat? How to handle the spoils of a Grand Slam? Everyone has advice for Rory McIlroy

FLOURTOWN, Pa. — Rory McIlroy might have been scouting his Masters Club dinner menu when he told autograph seekers he was headed for a bite at Angelo's Pizzeria, the current Philly hot spot for cheesesteaks.
One fan disagreed, suggesting McIlroy should instead hit nearby Verona's Pizza for a late lunch.
Everyone, especially at the rain-slogged Truist Invitational, had an opinion for McIlroy weeks after he fulfilled his lifelong dream of winning the Masters and won the career Grand Slam.
Maybe the best advice came from close friend and frequent playing partner, Shane Lowry.
''I keep saying to him, no matter what he does now, it doesn't matter,'' Lowry said.
The problem with that line of thinking, McIlroy isn't really built that way, to let past achievements — even one as recent, as thrilling, as winning the Masters — stand in the way of trying to win the next one.
McIlroy used six birdies to shoot a 3-under-67 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club on Friday and stayed within striking distance of the top of the leaderboard headed into weekend play. McIlroy played his first individual tournament since he took his place in golf history as the sixth player with the career Grand Slam.
Lowry, the 2019 British Open winner, even conceded McIlroy wouldn't exactly coast at the Truist, a signature tournament, yet one most players are using as a tune-up for next weekend's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.