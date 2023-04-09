Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

With one game left in the regular season, the Timberwolves (41-40) have clinched a spot in the NBA's play-in tournament. Depending on what happens Sunday, they can finish anywhere from seventh to ninth in the West, and where they finish means a lot for their playoff hopes.

Finishing seventh: Wolves beat New Orleans, L.A. Lakers lose to Utah

This would mean that, like last year, the Wolves would play at home Tuesday against the eighth-place finisher for the No. 7 seed in the West, facing Memphis in the first round. The loser of that game would then play the winner of the No. 9-10 play-in game Friday for the No. 8 seed — that game would also be at home.

Finishing eighth: Wolves beat New Orleans, L.A. Lakers beat Utah

The Wolves would still get two chances to win one game, but their first game would be on the road Tuesday. If they lost that game, they would play the No. 9-10 winner at home Friday for the No. 8 seed.

Finishing ninth: Wolves lose to New Orleans

This would mean the Wolves would have to win two play-in games just to get the No. 8 seed and face Denver in the first round — they would need to win both Wednesday night at home against Oklahoma City and on the road Friday against the loser of the No. 7-8 game.