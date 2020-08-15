Racial justice and policing

Harris is a former prosecutor, and her handling of cases involving police shootings of civilians while she was California’s attorney general drew criticism from activists on the left, who argued that she was not aggressive enough in stepping in to overhaul rogue police departments and that she sided too frequently with police unions.

As a Democratic presidential candidate, Harris released plans outlining her vision for criminal justice reform and how to “stand up for Black America.” As part of the plans, Harris called for ending mass incarceration, cash bail and the death penalty; creating a national police systems review board; making attending historically Black colleges and universities debt-free for students; and many other measures.

Her stance on capital punishment in particular has drawn scrutiny. As San Francisco’s district attorney, Harris chose not to seek the death penalty in a major case on moral grounds, but as attorney general she appealed a judge’s decision declaring California’s death penalty law unconstitutional.

Perhaps the most memorable moment of her presidential campaign came during the first round of Democratic primary debates, when Harris confronted Biden about his fond recollections of working with segregationists in the Senate and then opened up about her personal history with school busing.

Biden, she said, had opposed school busing mandates to integrate schools in the 1970s, adding: “There was a little girl in California who was a part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me.” (Harris joined the class in the third year of integration.)

In more recent months, Harris has spoken out strongly about the injustice faced by Black people in the United States. She introduced police accountability legislation known as the Justice in Policing Act this summer and sparred with Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., after he blocked a bill that would have made lynching a federal crime.

Health care

During her presidential bid, Harris got tangled up by the issue of health care. She was not the only candidate to suffer that fate, but her stumbles were memorable.

In the Senate, Harris co-sponsored Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All legislation, and at a CNN town hall event early in her campaign, she responded to a question about private health insurance by saying, “Let’s eliminate all of that.”

She came under fire for the statement, and the blowback was a signal of the political sensitivity surrounding the issue of abolishing private coverage under a single-payer system.

Then, on the debate stage, the Democratic candidates were asked who would abolish private health insurance. Harris was among those who raised their hands. But after the debate, she said she had misunderstood the question.

Biden — who wants to build on the Affordable Care Act — did not raise his hand.

Harris later put out her own health care plan, which placed her somewhere on the ideological spectrum between Biden and Sanders. Her plan sought to provide Medicare for all Americans, but it kept a significant role for health insurance companies by allowing people to choose private plans modeled on Medicare Advantage.

Gun control

During the Democratic primary, Harris committed to using her executive power to put in place an array of gun control measures like mandatory background checks and more stringent regulation of gun manufacturers.

She also promised to work to close a loophole that allows some domestic abusers to buy guns under certain conditions.

Regulating business

Harris’ relationship with Wall Street and Silicon Valley highlights her reputation as a centrist.

After the 2008 financial crisis, she pulled California out of a national settlement with big banks, leveraging her power as attorney general to wrest more money from major mortgage lenders. She later announced that California homeowners would receive $12 billion in mortgage relief under the settlement.

Yet critics on the left said she had not done enough to clamp down on miscreant lenders or to regulate the technology industry, citing her close ties to Silicon Valley. One sticking point during her Senate career was her late endorsement of SESTA, the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act, which made websites accountable for aiding sex trafficking.

“Time and again, we ran into her running interference for Silicon Valley,” said Jamie Court, president of the California-based organization Consumer Watchdog.

On another issue — autonomous vehicles — Harris threatened Uber with legal action in 2016 if the company didn’t remove driverless cars from the California roads. But once she was in Washington, consumer activists criticized her for failing to oppose legislation that would have overridden tough California rules on autonomous vehicles.

More recently, like Biden, she has called for an increase in corporate taxes.

Climate

Harris has already been criticized by the president for her support for banning hydraulic fracturing, but that’s far from her only energy or environment proposal.

Harris has co-sponsored a bill to prohibit offshore drilling in federal waters off California, Oregon and Washington. She has also backed legislation to ban drilling in the Atlantic Ocean.

She is the lead Senate authority on legislation spearheaded in the House by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., that would require environmental regulations to be scored to see the costs and effects on front-line communities — localities that are expected to bear the early brunt of consequences of climate change.

Advocates and supporters also point to her work as attorney general when California joined with other states to investigate fossil fuel companies, and she supported the Clean Power Plan during the Obama-Biden administration.

Immigration

Harris has advocated for expanded use of presidential powers to address the legal status of undocumented immigrants.

Her campaign said she would eliminate the age cap for people to apply for protections under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program from the Obama administration. Like Biden, she wants to restore DACA.

More recently on Capitol Hill, she led a letter along with Minority Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois and other Democratic caucus members pushing the Department of Homeland Security to comply with the Supreme Court’s opinion on the legality of DACA.

“There is no indication that your agency has taken any steps to fully reinstate DACA protections, as the Court’s decision unequivocally requires,” the senators wrote in a July 14 letter to acting Secretary Chad Wolf. “We have not located a single statement by you or any other Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official notifying the public that your agency is complying with the Supreme Court’s decision.”

Her first bill introduced as a senator was designed to make sure that people detained by Customs and Border Protection at ports of entry into the United States have access to legal representation. Harris applauded the House passing similar legislation just last month.

