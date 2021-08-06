Q: My dog barks too much! How can I make him stop?

A: A barking dog can run you afoul of your neighbors — or even the law — so it's definitely something you want to manage. Here are some of the reasons dogs bark and ways to work with them to put the behavior in the quiet zone.

Dogs bark to express anxiety, boredom, territoriality, aggression, playfulness and hunger, among other things. And certain conditions in a dog's environment can trigger barking. For example, a dog that barks a warning when strangers approach will bark constantly if one side of the fence fronts a well traveled sidewalk. A high-energy dog that's frequently left alone in the backyard may indulge in hourslong barking sessions. Breed characteristics factor in, too. You can't expect a spitz breed or scent hound not to engage in the occasional howl.

Figure out the kind of barking your dog does. Does he trade insults with the dog in the next yard? Then see if you can limit his access to that area of the yard. Is he a bored outside dog? Do a better job of meeting his needs for physical and mental stimulation with walks, trick training, puzzle toys and more time spent in the house with you instead of all by his lonesome. (Another advantage of having your dog in the house: Many of the sounds that trigger barking are less noticeable indoors. You can further mask sounds by leaving a radio or television on when you leave.)

Work with a trainer to teach the "quiet" cue. You can also learn to teach your dog to "speak" on cue, so he learns to bark when you want him to, not all the time.

Marty and Mikkel Becker

