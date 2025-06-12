When times are tough, practicing gratitude can improve moods in the workplace

NEW YORK — The first thing Alison Jones does when she wakes up is to name three things she's grateful for. It can be as simple as the breeze from a fan or as meaningful as the way a friend showed up for her emotionally.
Jones, an organizational development consultant, said the daily practice has helped her through hardships and the anxiety and vulnerability of starting her own business as a single mom.
''When you practice gratitude, you train your brain to always look for the positive in anything. It just completely shifts everything you're going through,'' she said. ''You start to see the lessons in the pain. You start see the beauty in the very difficult times because you realize, ‘Hey, I'm growing stronger.'''
Practicing and encouraging gratitude can be a simple way to boost morale at a time when layoffs and economic uncertainty are causing stress and anxiety. Some employers have found that workers who receive expressions of gratitude show more engagement and willingness to help others.
Other proponents say expressing and receiving appreciation can help reduce stress, as well as improve a person's mood and outlook.
But despite its benefits, promoting gratefulness is often overlooked as a valuable way to spend time and resources in the workplace.
Experts in organizational change shared ways to incorporate more gratitude into the workday.
Start small