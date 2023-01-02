Season's beatings
The game got out of hand early for the Vikings against the Packers on Sunday, and the team has been outscored 139-50 in its four losses this season. Those games:
Sept. 19 at Philadelphia 24-7
Nov. 20 vs. Dallas 40-3
Dec. 11 at Detroit 34-23
Jan. 1 at Green Bay 41-17
