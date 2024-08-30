When the US left Kabul, these Americans tried to help Afghans left behind. It still haunts them

Under the Biden administration, the State Department has taken steps to streamline the process and has boosted the number of special immigrant visas issued each month to Afghans. The department says that in fiscal year 2023, it issued more SIVs for Afghans in a single year than ever before — more than 18,000 — and is on track to surpass that figure this year. State has also used what it's learned to streamline processing of SIV applicants to increase the number of refugees it is admitting to the United States from around the world.