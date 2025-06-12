When it comes to reporting on mass killings, some in Europe take a different approach from Americans

When a 21-year-old former student opened fire inside his school in Austria's second-biggest city earlier this week, killing 10 people, it didn't take long for the Alpine country's press council to call on journalists to show restraint when reporting about the victims and their families.
The appeal essentially reminded journalists covering the school shooting — the deadliest attack in Austria's post-war history -- to refrain from publishing names and other details about the victims.
Police also didn't release any details about the victims other than their age, gender and nationality, in line with the country's strict privacy rules.
Austria's press council aims to uphold ethic standards during violent news events
The press council, a voluntary self-regulatory body for Austrian media that aims to uphold ethical principles and standards of journalism, argues that journalistic restraint is needed during breaking news about attacks because the publication of the victims' personal details or pictures could cause additional trauma for the families.
''You should always think twice and three times about whether this could also be a burden," Alexander Warzilek, the managing director of the Austrian Press Council, told the Austria Press Agency, even as he acknowledged that ''there is a great need for information.''
The Austrian Press Council also reminded reporters to adhere to its media code which specifically states that ''in the case of children, the protection of privacy must take precedence over news value.''
Protection of victims and news consumers trumps media ratings