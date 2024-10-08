When is an interview too tough? CBS News grappling with question after Dokoupil interview

Dokoupil is married to NBC News journalist Katy Tur. He has two children from a previous marriage who both live with their mother in Israel. In the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack, Dokoupil said on the show that, ''as a father, I think people can understand if somebody, anybody, is firing rockets in the direction of your children without regard to whether they are struck or not, you're going to feel a thing or two.''