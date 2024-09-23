When House members travel the globe on private dime, families often go too

Since 2012, some of the most frequent staff travelers on both sides of the aisle have taken their spouses on dozens of trips to resorts and spas, courtesy of private sponsors such as the Congressional Institute. According to travel disclosure forms filed by staff members, the nonprofit — which takes pride in its ''premium level'' programming, provides ''valuable educational and organizational tools'' for managing a congressional office. It also provides the spouses of these staffers the chance to stay at world-class resorts such as The Greenbrier in West Virginia. While congressional staffers are attending lectures, spouses can try their hand at falconry or yoga classes, enjoy spa treatments or play golf.