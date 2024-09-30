Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year, starts at sundown on Wednesday, Oct. 2, and continues through the evening of Friday, Oct. 4. It marks the start of the Jewish High Holidays, a 10-day season that ends with Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. This year, Yom Kippur will be observed from around sunset on Friday, Oct. 11, until after nightfall on Saturday, Oct. 12.
When do the Jewish High Holidays start? The 10-day season begins this week with Rosh Hashana
By The Associated Press
Brief descriptions of these holy days are available here from two of the major branches of U.S. Judaism:
___
The Hasidic organization Chabad-Lubavitch:
Rosh Hashana
Yom Kippur
___
The Union of Reform Judaism:
Rosh Hashana
Yom Kippur
___
