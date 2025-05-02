When did Disney villains stop being so villainous? New show suggests they may just be misunderstood

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cruella de Vil wanted to turn Dalmatian puppies into fur coats, Captain Hook tried to bomb Peter Pan and Maleficent issued a curse of early death for Aurora.
But wait, maybe these Disney villains were just misunderstood? That's the premise of a new musical show at Walt Disney World that has some people wondering when did Disney's villains stop wanting to be so ... villainous?
The live show, ''Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After,'' debuts May 27 at the Disney's Hollywood Studios park at the Orlando, Florida resort. In the show, the three baddies of old-school Disney movies plead their cases before an audience that they are the most misunderstand villain of them all.
''We wanted to tell a story that's a little different than what's been told before: which one of them has been treated the most unfairly ever after,'' Mark Renfrow, a creative director of the show, said in a promotional video.
A sympathetic light
That hook — the narrative kind, not the captain — is scratching some Disney observers the wrong way.
''I think it's wonderful when you still have stories where villains are purely villainous,'' said Benjamin Murphy, a professor of philosophy and religious studies at Florida State University's campus in Panama. "When you have villains reveling in their evil, it can be amusing and satisfying.''
Disney has some precedent for putting villains in a sympathetic light, or at least explaining how they got to be so evil. The 2021 film, ''Cruella,'' for instance, presents a backstory for the dog-hater played by actress Emma Stone that blames her villainy on her mother never wanting her.