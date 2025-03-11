Books

What's the book the entire state is reading? "Where We Come From," by four Minnesota writers

It’s been chosen for this spring’s One Book One Minnesota.

By Chris Hewitt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 11, 2025 at 6:24PM
photo of author Shannon Gibney, with bookshelves in the background
Shannon Gibney (Kristine Heykants/U of Minn Press)

Minnesota’s state-wide book club is back in action.

The title for this year’s One Book One Minnesota program has been announced: “Where We Come From,” by four local authors. John Coy, Shannon Gibney, Sun Yung Shin and Diane Wilson’sessays address the book’s title in a variety of ways, both literal and metaphorical, including our ancestors, land, hopes and struggles.

“Where We Come From” can be downloaded for free and you can read more about it at the site of the sponsor, Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library. Then, you can register for the free, statewide book club, which will be at 10 a.m. April 29.

Still a big seller in Amazon’s Children’s American Local History category more than two years after its release, “Where We Come From,” with illustrations by Dion MBD, was a finalist in the children’s literature category at the 2023 Minnesota Book Awards.

Chris Hewitt

Critic / Editor

Interim books editor Chris Hewitt previously worked at the Pioneer Press in St. Paul, where he wrote about movies and theater.

