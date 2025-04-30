What's that rash? Put some thought into asking Google for medical help

Dr. Google is often on call for worried patients, but it may not give the best advice.
Doctors say internet searches for medical information should be done cautiously, especially with artificial intelligence playing a growing role.
Information from the right websites can teach patients about symptoms and prepare them for a doctor's visit. But a poorly done search might inflame anxiety well before someone reaches the waiting room. It's important to know the source of the information you find and to avoid trying to diagnose your health issue.
Here are questions to keep in mind if you seek medical help online.
What's your source?
When you do a search, don't automatically click the first link. It may not contain the best answers.
Some companies pay to have their websites listed at the top of a results page. Those links may be listed as sponsored.
Scroll for results that come from a source you can trust for medical information. That can include big health systems like the Mayo Clinic or sites run by government agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.