What's open and closed on July Fourth

The Fourth of July holiday, also known as Independence Day, celebrates the Second Continental Congress' unanimous adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.
A year later, according to the Library of Congress, a spontaneous celebration in Philadelphia marked the anniversary of American independence.
But observations weren't commonplace until after the War of 1812, when they quickly took off. Congress was late to the party, finally passing a law making Independence Day a federal holiday on June 28, 1870.
Here's what is open and closed this year on the Fourth of July:
Government buildings
Government offices, post offices, courts and schools are closed.
Banks and the stock market
U.S. stock markets and banks are closed Friday. Most FedEx and UPS pickup and delivery services will also not be available.