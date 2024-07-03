Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.

Banks: All Bremer, Huntington, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank in-store and traditional branches will be closed.

Groceries: Many major supermarkets will be open. Call for hours.

Malls: Many stores will be open. Call for hours.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses and Metro Blue and Green train lines and the Metro Red Line will follow Sunday/Holiday schedules. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will follow weekend service. Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will follow Sunday/Holiday schedules. Northstar will not have service.

Parking meters: Not enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota and Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Libraries: Closed.

Schools: Many public schools and the University of Minnesota will be closed.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.