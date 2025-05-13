What's in Trump's big bill? Trillions in tax cuts, changes to Medicaid and more

WASHINGTON — Republicans in Congress are moving with rapid speed to advance President Donald Trump's big bill of tax breaks, spending cuts and beefed-up border security funding as leaders work to enact many of his campaign promises.
House committees have been laboring for months to draft the legislation, which Republicans have labeled ''THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL,'' a nod to Trump himself. Speaker Mike Johnson is pushing to approve the package and send it to the Senate by Memorial Day.
Democrats say they will fight what House party leader Hakeem Jeffries calls ''this extreme and toxic bill.''
Here's a look at what's in and out of the legislative package so far:
Tax cuts for individuals and businesses
The tax portion of the GOP legislation contains more than $5 trillion in tax cuts, according to an estimate from the Joint Committee on Taxation — costs that are partially offset by spending cuts elsewhere and other changes in the tax code.
Republicans look to make permanent the individual income tax cuts passed in President Donald Trump's first term, plus enact some of the promises he made on the campaign trail to not tax tips, overtime and interest on auto loans. Republicans partially offset the tax breaks by rolling back the clean energy tax credits passed during Joe Biden's presidency, such as a $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles, bringing the overall cost of the tax cuts down to about $3.7 trillion.
The bill is expected to undergo further changes in the coming weeks. Lawmakers from New York are leading an effort to boost the state and local tax deduction, which the bill would already increase from $10,000 to $30,000 for families making less than $400,000 per year.