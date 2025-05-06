What's in Trump's big bill? Money for migrant clampdown but tax breaks and program cuts hit 'bumps'

WASHINGTON — Congress is deep into drafting President Donald Trump's big bill of tax breaks, spending cuts and beefed-up funding to halt migrants, but it's ''bumpy,'' one Republican chairman says, with much work ahead to meet House Speaker Mike Johnson's goal of passing the package out of his chamber by Memorial Day.
In fact, the tax cuts portion is still a work in progress. As are the reductions in Medicaid, food stamps and other mainstay government programs. Mostly, the Republicans, who have the majority in Congress, have made progress on parts that would increase spending, adding some $350 billion to the Pentagon and Homeland Security, including money for the U.S-Mexico border wall.
''There are some bumps in the road," Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri, the Republican chairman of the powerful Ways and Means tax-writing committee, acknowledged on ''Fox News Sunday.''
All told, some 11 committees in the House are compiling their bills, and about half have finished up. They are being approved at the committee level by Republicans, on party-line votes, with Democrats opposed.
But some of the most-watched committees — Ways and Means, Energy and Commerce and Agriculture — have yet to act. Johnson himself acknowledged on Monday that his Memorial Day deadline may slip, but vowed ''our timetable is on pace.''
Once all the committees are done, the different pieces of legislation will be rolled together at the Budget Committee into what Trump calls ''one big, beautiful bill.''
If the House can pass the package, it next would go to the Senate, which is drafting its own version, for a final product by July 4.
Democrats say they will fight what House party leader Hakeem Jeffries calls the ''extreme Republican agenda.''