What's in the Republican bill cutting $9 billion from public broadcasting and foreign aid

WASHINGTON — The Republican-led Congress is testing the popularity of Department of Government Efficiency spending cuts this week by aiming to pass President Donald Trump's request to claw back about $9 billion in public broadcasting and foreign aid spending.
Trump's Republican administration is employing a rarely used tool that allows the president to transmit a request to cancel previously approved funding authority. Democrats are trying to kill the measure but need some Republicans uncomfortable with the president's effort to join them.
The Senate approved the vast majority of Trump's request in the early morning hours Thursday, 51-48. Another House vote is needed because senators changed the legislation. The House passed an earlier version of the bill on a mostly party line vote.
Here's a closer look at what's in the bill:
Public media on the chopping block
Trump has asked lawmakers to rescind nearly $1.1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which represents the full amount it's due to receive during the next two budget years.
The White House says the public media system is politically biased and an unnecessary expense.
The corporation distributes more than 70% of the money to more than 1,500 locally operated public television and radio stations, with much of the remainder assigned to National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service to support national programming.