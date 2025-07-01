What's in the latest version of Trump's big bill that passed the Senate

WASHINGTON — Republicans are getting closer to the finish line in getting their tax and spending cut bill through Congress with a final House vote possible on Wednesday.
At some 887 pages, the legislation is a sprawling collection of tax breaks, spending cuts and other Republican priorities, including new money for national defense and deportations. President Donald Trump has admonished Republicans, who hold majority power in the House and Senate, to skip their holiday vacations and deliver the bill by the Fourth of July.
Democrats are united against the legislation, but are powerless to stop the bill if Republicans are united. The Senate passed the bill, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote. The House passed an earlier iteration of the bill in May with just one vote to spare. Now, it will take up the Senate-amended measure.
Here's the latest on what's in the bill. There could be changes as GOP lawmakers continue to negotiate.
Tax cuts are the priority
Republicans say the bill is crucial because there would be a massive tax increase after December when tax breaks from Trump's first term expire. The legislation contains about $4.5 trillion in tax cuts.
The existing tax rates and brackets would become permanent under the bill. It temporarily would add new tax breaks that Trump campaigned on: no taxes on tips, overtime pay, the ability to deduct interest payments for some automotive loans, along with a $6,000 deduction for older adults who earn no more than $75,000 a year.
It would boost the $2,000 child tax credit to $2,200. Millions of families at lower income levels would not get the full credit.