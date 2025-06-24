What's in and out of Trump's big bill as Senate races to meet Fourth of July deadline

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says ''NO ONE GOES ON VACATION'' until the big, beautiful bill is on his desk by the Fourth of July deadline. And Republicans in Congress are staying put to get it done.
The Senate is gearing up for weekend work, while House Speaker Mike Johnson told lawmakers Tuesday to keep their schedules ''flexible'' as they prepare for more votes.
''We are making good headway,'' said Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D. He expects the Senate will get this "past the finish line'' by the end of the week, sending it back to the House for swift action.
But Republicans who have majority control of the House and Senate are finding that their push to move fast and change things — namely cuts to federal government programs including Medicaid and SNAP food stamps used by millions of Americans — is easier said than done.
Not all GOP lawmakers are on board, and the Senate parliamentarian has advised that several key proposals violate procedural rules. With Democrats flatly opposed, it's all leaving GOP leaders scrambling days before final votes.
Here's the latest on what's in, out and still up for debate as lawmakers work to finish the massive 1,000-page plus package.
What's the goal of the big bill? Tax cuts.
The top priority for Republicans is preventing what they warn would be a massive tax hike, some $3.8 trillion, after December when the tax breaks they put in place during Trump's first term, in 2017, expire.