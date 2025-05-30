What's in a name? A small fortune for businesses around Fort Bragg

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — When it came to a picking a name for his business, Ralph Rodriguez rolled the dice. He went with Fort Liberty Pawn & Gun.
It's going to cost him about $30,000.
''That's signage, uniforms, stationery, business cards, advertising, and state licensing changes and federal changes,'' he said.
When he was filing his incorporation papers last fall, Rodriguez knew one of President Donald Trump's campaign promises was to restore the names of Confederate officers — like Gen. Braxton Bragg — to military installations rebranded under the Biden administration. But it seemed to Rodriguez that he should go with the installation's name as it was at the time.
''We were trying to attach ourselves to the military base and show support for them, because we know that's going to be our customers," he said with a shrug. "I could care less about Braxton Bragg.''
Less than a month into Trump's second term, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the installation rechristened Fort Bragg, this time in honor of World War II paratrooper Roland Bragg of Maine.
Two things immediately went through Rodriguez's mind.
''The first thing I said was, `It's going to be expensive.' And the second thing was, `Who's going to get mad about THIS?'''