What's hot in theaters? Old movies — and some that aren't so old

Some streaming services tend to hide older film from their home pages. But in such a digital sea of content, how new a movie can sometimes be less relevant. (''Titanic'' and ''The Equalizer'' have both charted this summer on Netflix's most-watched lists.) The differential between theater and home is becoming less about what's new and more about the viewing experience. Do you want to see ''Jaws'' on your couch while flipping through your phone, or on a big screen with an audience collectively on the edge of their seats?