What's happened at the Cannes Film Festival so far — and what's still to come

CANNES, France — This year's Cannes Film Festival has barely started, but it's already been an attention-grabbing affair, from new rules for its red carpets, nerves about potential U.S. tariffs and the return of Tom Cruise.
And that says nothing about the films, expected to be a strong slate as Cannes is seen as increasingly important to the Oscars' best picture hopefuls.
Even in a normal year, Cannes is a lot to keep up with. Here's a handy guide of what's happened so far, what to expect and what it may mean.
What's happened so far at Cannes
Cannes opened Tuesday with a starry tribute to Robert De Niro, 49 years after ''Taxi Driver'' won the festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or. De Niro used the platform to assail U.S. President Donald Trump, a frequent target of his criticism.
He also basked in the adoration of some of film's elite, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Quentin Tarantino.
Cannes debuted a complex 4K restoration of ''The Gold Rush,'' one of Charlie Chaplin's most beloved silent masterpieces, timed to the film's 100th anniversary. ''Our grandfather would be really proud to see this, a hundred years later, to see all you here and interested in seeing the film,'' said Kiera Chaplin to a packed screening Tuesday.
Tom Cruise took the spotlight on Day 2 with the latest ''Mission: Impossible'' installment, ''Final Reckoning.'' For such a high-flying franchise, Cruise kept his feet on the ground (so far) ahead of the film's premiere.